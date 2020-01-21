They make quite the team. DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck are the proud parents of two beautiful kids — the performer announced the birth of his second child on Tuesday, January, 21, via Instagram. What else do we know about their partnership and about the woman behind the rapper?

Is DJ Khaled Married?

Yes! The 44-year-old singer and his wife, Nicole, 44, have been together for more than 11 years, according to Your Tango. But they haven’t been married all that time.

The couple met in the 1990s, Summary reported. They didn’t get engaged until 2016 — right before their first son, Asahd Tuck Khaled, was born. It’s not entirely clear when or where the two got married, because it seems like the duo kept those details private.

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Who Is DJ Khaled Married To?

Nicole is DJ Khaled’s “unofficial” business manager. According to her LinkedIn, she earned her BFA from Marymount Manhattan College and graduated in 2003, then got her master’s in education from Fordham University and graduated in 2005. But now she seems to focus on helping to manage her husband’s career — Elite Daily reported that she helps run the business side of everything for him.

Who are DJ Khaled and Nicole’s Kids?

The couple’s older son, Asahd, was born in 2016 and has his own Instagram account with 1.8 million followers. Pretty impressive for a kid who only recently got out of the terrible twos!

As for their second child, not much is known about him yet. The singer announced that they had welcomed their second child on January 21 and wrote, “THANK YOU ALLAH! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS UP DR JIN! ANOTHER ONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Nicole and DJ Khaled’s second kid seems to be a boy, as reported by People. In September, the rapper shared a video of the sonogram appointment and wrote, “God is the greatest. All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way.”

“Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy,” he continued.

Congratulations are in order for this couple! They’ve been going strong all this time, and we expect things are only going to get even better for them.