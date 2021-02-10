This article was originally published on Why Does CBD Work. To view the original article, click here.

CBD is short for cannabidiol, one of the active cannabinoids present in the hemp and marijuana plants. CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that does not create any euphoric sensation like THC, which is another cannabinoid present in these plants.

Recently, the World Anti-Doping Agency removed CBD from the list of prohibited substances. Therefore, athletes can now use CBD and experience its health benefits. Also, the use of CBD does not fail you in a drug test because most drug tests only look for the presence of THC in your body.

Some of the benefits of using CBD for athletes are shared below.

Helps To Reduce Anxiety And Stress

Anxiety and stress and very common among athletes before an important match or competition. Intense exercises and training also push athletes to stress and anxiety. This will negatively affect their physical health and thereby affects their performance. Studies have proved that CBD helps in reducing anxiety and stress, and improves your mood. CBD helps in the production of anti-stress and anti-anxiety hormones in your brain and limit the stress response in your body.

Alleviates Pain

When you put too much stress and pressure on your body, it can cause severe pain in many parts of the body. Muscle strain is very common among athletes who take their training too far. If not treated properly, it will have a negative impact on the career of every athlete. The use of CBD can help in alleviating pain and inflammation effectively. It can also help in reducing muscle cramps, which are very common among athletes.

Strengthens Immune Function

Studies have proved that CBD has antioxidant properties and helps in improving your immune function. This will make your body more resistant to infections and helps to reduce oxidative stress. The use of CBD will help to keep all the organs in optimal condition. This benefit of CBD is very essential for athletes because they should be in optimal condition all the time.

Promotes Better Sleep

For the past few years, CBD is being widely used as a natural remedy for many sleep disorders. The use of CBD in high doses gives you a calming effect, which will help you to sleep for a longer time. Athletes should get enough sleep during the night because it will help in the recovery of their body and it is very essential for ensuring optimum performance.

