Jana Duggar reappeared on social media after a nearly two-year hiatus and shared rare insight into which Duggar members attended Mother’s Day dinner on the Arkansas compound.

“Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!” Jana, 35, captioned a selfie with her mom on Sunday, May 12. In the snap, Jana wore a green and pink sundress, while mom Michelle Duggar wore a long black skirt with a magenta button-up.

“Aww wish I could be there today!” Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, Jessa Seawald (née Duggar) wrote, “She’s the best!!!”

In another upload, Jana shared a video clip of the large brood eating dinner for the special holiday. Michelle, 57, can be seen sitting at the head of the table, while Jim Bob Duggar sat to her left. Among those present for the celebration were Jeremiah Duggar, his wife, Hannah Duggar, and their children Brielle and Brynley.

The Duggar family has seen tension in recent years following Josh Duggar being charged and convicted of possessing child pornography in 2021. Josh, 36, is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence and is not due to be released until October 2032.

The drama only continued to escalate with the release of Jill Duggar’s memoir, Counting the Cost, in September 2023. In the pages, Jill, 32, revealed several bombshells about her famous family and admitted to being estranged from her parents, even going as far as to threaten the patriarch with a protective restraining order.

Sisters Jessa, 31, and Jinger, 30, sided with Jill after the book’s release and called her “brave” for “telling her story.” However, not everyone was happy about the book as Jim Bob, 58, and Michelle were “seething” after the book’s release.

“Not only has Jill humiliated them by sharing private family information, but they feel she’s depicted them as monsters,” a source exclusively told In Touch in September 2023. “For Jill to tell her story without their consent is seen as a betrayal. The shocking thing is, in Jim Bob and Michelle’s eyes, this book will harm the family more than Josh’s abuse scandal did.”

Jill admitted that her book only added to the family’s looming issues. “As we paved our own path, it became very difficult for me because I realized I could not please my parents and do what I feel like we’re being called to do,” she shared on the “Ask Dr. Julie Hanks” podcast in November 2023. “I think whenever it got really toxic is whenever I was almost forced to choose and I wouldn’t have chosen that. I wanted to please everyone.”

The family has seemingly made strides in their relationship as Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, were spotted in Christmas photos at the Duggar Arkansas compound in December 2023.