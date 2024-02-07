Their relationship needs a makeover! In a new interview, Bobby Berk opened up about why he’s leaving Queer Eye — and his falling-out with costar Tan France. “It was something personal that had been brewing,” the 42-year-old told Vanity Fair. “Nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

While the design pro said he regretted unfollowing Tan on social media, he seemed sure that the two would eventually make up. Now an insider tells In Touch it may not be so easy to bury the hatchet. For one thing, Tan, 40, was upset that Bobby made their rift public. For another, the two will no longer be working together after Bobby decided to pursue his own projects and not renew his contract for an additional season. “If Bobby wants to call and apologize, that’s a different story,” says the insider. “But he hasn’t done that.”