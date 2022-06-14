June 21st is National Cookie Dough day! It’s a great day to guilt-free dip your hand into that creamy, chewy batter and take a big mouthful of irresistible cookie dough (no judgement here!)

However, if you’re looking to indulge in a no cheat treat without the baking, CORE refrigerated Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Keto Bars bring all that fresh from the mixing bowl flavor but with only 3g of net carbs and no added sugar!

That’s right. You’ll satisfy all of the sweet tooth cravings without the added sugar. Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Vegan and Certified Keto, just one bite will stir up memories of that mixing bowl magic. Available starting at $2.50 at select Walmart stores, Albertson’s and corefoods.com.