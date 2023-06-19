In Touch is here with what’s on fire this week. Here’s what’s trending now:

KID-APPROVED SNACKS

Outshine® Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie Pouches are the perfect on-the-go snack option for all your summer family adventures. Available in four tasty flavor combinations, every sip is full of real fruit ingredients and non-fat yogurt with zero grams added sugars and no artificial flavors or colors. Now kids can choose their own nutritious snacks without having to stop the summer fun! ($4.49; Available at Food Lion, HyVee, Safeway, Albertsons, Meijer, Publix & Big Y).

THE ROYAL TREATMENT

Need an escape from reality? A trip to Royal Palms Resort in Phoenix is the perfect break from life’s hustle and bustle. The award-winning oasis features 119 custom guest rooms, as well as intimate casitas and villas, at the base of Camelback Mountain. Whether the day is filled with relaxation (check out Alvadora Spa) or activities (explore the winding trails), a meal at T. Cook’s is a must. Our fave: the 14-ounce Copper State Reserve Rib-Eye. But make room for dessert — the Seven Layer Banana Cake with roasted bananas, whipped toffee mascarpone and bourbon walnut gelato is everything! (royalpalmshotel.com)

WHAT A RELIEF!

Powered by the alpine plant Arnica montana, Arnicare is a great first aid for muscle pain, swelling and bruising. The unscented, non-greasy formula is gentle on the skin and helps relieve discomfort. (Arnicare.com; available at CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid)

*Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA evaluated.

DREAM CREAM

Jill Zarin is the latest celeb to come out with her own beauty line — and it’s fab. The luxurious rejuvenates skin and provides all-day hydration and UV protection. Another must-have: the Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser, which gently exfoliates and restores radiance. (jillzarinbeauty.com)≠