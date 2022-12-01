Article written in partnership with cbdMD

It’s a question that seems to be popping up everywhere – can CBD for pain really work?

Well, that depends. There are a lot of different CBD oil products on the market. Anything from gummies to pain relief topicals, all the way down to bath bombs and even skin care. And with so many products available, there are a lot of reasons why people turn to CBD for everyday support.

For many it’s general well-being. Just feeling better each day, similar to multivitamins and supplements. For others, it’s specific needs like CBD for sleep, stress, and nowadays, pain. That’s because over 50 million Americans suffer from some sort of everyday pain. Many of those pain sufferers turn to options that may become less effective over time. Some of these pain products can even become habit-forming when taken long term.

But what if there was a plant-based, botanical product that only used the best of what Mother Nature had to offer? Well, thanks to the latest product innovation, there is.

Introducing: cbdMD MAX.

What Is cbdMD MAX for Pain?

cbdMD MAX is the brainchild of the leading hemp experts cbdMD. This product combines their precisely formulated full spectrum CBD+THC (with 200 mg of CBD per serving) with Univestin®, a clinically proven proprietary ingredient that combines the botanical power of two trusted plant extracts:

Chinese skullcap root

Scutellaria baicalensis is one of the top 20 herbs used in traditional Chinese medicine. The root contains the flavonoid baicalin, the compound that demonstrates the most potent free-radical scavenging and the ability to maintain healthy joints.

Acacia catechu extract

Acacia catechu is a plant with a long history of use in both traditional and Ayurvedic medicine. The bark contains catechin, a powerful antioxidant that demonstrates support of the body’s natural inflammatory response.

By combining the unique properties of hemp-based extracts with Univestin, cbdMD MAX provides a full list of benefits designed to aid in proper recovery and relief from everyday aches and pains:

Reduce occasional mild to moderate discomfort

Reduce stiffness

Relieve muscle soreness

Improve joint comfort and flexibility

Increase mobility and range of motion

Why CBD for Pain?

Pain is a problem that affects millions of people every day. Not to mention the fact that pain is something that has long been a problem. Whether it’s a sore back, painful joints, or a lack of flexibility, pain can be found everywhere.

For years we’ve relied on pain products that often have unwanted side effects. For many, these side effects can be debilitating and even make matters worse. But as we’ve learned more about our bodies’ reaction to pain, especially when using botanical ingredients, we’ve uncovered a whole world of natural solutions.

That’s where CBD for pain enters the picture. You’ve heard of the countless fads and trends that pop up every couple of years. Some of these have real, powerful benefits. Things like ashwagandha, apple cider vinegar, and even some kinds of mushrooms have become popular in recent years.

With the rise of their popularity, more plant-based extracts are being explored for their benefits. CBD and other hemp extracts have shown promise in terms of pain relief. There is a lot that needs to be uncovered, but it’s safe to say that plant-based products are here to stay.

Why Choose cbdMD MAX for Pain?

Just like with all supplements and vitamins, you have to be careful choosing your sources of CBD. The same is true when it comes to CBD for pain – and all CBD products for that matter. cbdMD has long been a trusted advocate, innovator, and pioneer in the world of CBD and hemp-based extracts.

For starters, all their products are made in GMP-registered facilities in order to maintain a standard level of production. They always test their products in-house and through third-party lab tests in order to provide better peace of mind for everyone.

On top of that, they always offer a 60-day money-back guarantee, so you’ve got nothing to lose.

And now they’re offering the industry’s best value on their latest line of high-potency CBD products. With up to 200 mg of CBD per serving, for less than $2 a day, cbdMD is making it actually affordable to feel good again.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out cbdMD.com today!