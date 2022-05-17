Horrific Tragedy. Kristin Chenoweth revealed that she was almost involved in the Girl Scout Murders. The topic is the focus on a new, upcoming docuseries on Hulu.

What Were the Girl Scout Murders?

On June 13, 1977, three Girl Scouts named Lori Lee Farmer, 8, Michele Heather Guse, 9, and Doris Denise Milner, 10, were raped and murdered while at Camp Scott in Mayes County, Oklahoma.

The victims’ bodies were left on a trail that led to the showers, approximately 150 yards away from the tents they had been sleeping in.

The case was believed to be solved when local jail escapee Gene Leroy Hart, who had a history of violence, was arrested. However, the suspect was acquitted in March 1979 after a jury unanimously agreed that he was not guilty of the crime. Despite not being charged with the crime, Hart returned to prison to continue serving sentences for rape, kidnapping and burglary from other past convictions.

Hart reportedly died while in prison in 1979. It was announced in 2022 that DNA testing in the case strongly suggests Hart was involved in the crime. However, the results were deemed inconclusive.

How Was Chenoweth Involved?

In a new trailer for the four-part docuseries Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders, Chenoweth, 53, revealed she was scheduled to go on the camping trip where the tragedy occurred in 1977.

“I remember I should’ve been on the trip, but I had gotten sick, and mom said, ‘You can’t go,’” she recalled. “It has stuck with me my whole life.” Chenoweth then added she “could’ve been one” of the victims.

“This is a story I wish I never had to tell,” the Tony Award winner added in the trailer. “It haunts me every day.”

Shutterstock

Looking Back at the Tragedy

While filming the docuseries, Chenoweth returned to her home state to help reexamine the murders.

The Glee actress told viewers that she loved going to camp as a Girl Scout. “The friendships that I made, they were like my sisters,” she shared.

“I never once thought anything bad could happen,” Chenoweth said. “But I came to learn what murder was.”

Throughout the docuseries, Chenoweth will join a team to look at the DNA findings in an attempt to identify the murderer.

As the trailer continued, the Wicked actress wondered “what’s the best way to honor” the three victims.

“There’s no closure,” she said in the trailer. “There’s no pretty red bow at the end.”

Where Can I Watch the Docuseries?

Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders will be available to stream on Hulu on Tuesday, May 24.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.