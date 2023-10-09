Article presented by Hallmark

Not everyone is blessed with impeccable style and that magic design touch, especially when it comes to impressing your guests with show-stopping decor. Which is why we turn to our favorite influencers, like Jennifer Houghton from @TurtleCreekLane, for inspo on how to pull off an OMG-worthy party like a pro.

When it comes to ensuring your next party is Insta-ready, here are some helpful tips from “the decorating lady from Dallas” herself, Jennifer Houghton.

Choose your theme and aesthetic

In order to make the decorations of the party look intentional, I like to choose a cohesive theme for the celebration. This will help you to coordinate invitations, food and drinks, and decorations. This is your chance to think through fun, staple décor that brings together the big idea of the party. Whether that’s colorful, neutral, or all things sparkly – the choice is up to you. When it comes to mixing color palettes and aesthetics, I say go for it! With Hallmark Celebrate!, there are multiple themes to choose from for effortlessly stylish party essentials and themed decor.

Pick a “hero” piece for the focal point of the party

There’s no need to decorate the entire house or event space. For me, I enjoy creating a focal point with a table, wall, or activity that center’s people interest. Whether you are doing a buffet, dinner, or game table as the “hero” piece I recommend decking it fully out. Overboard is not in my vocabulary. Create the perfect attention catcher with a photo wall. Include banners and backdrops for the perfect party setting. My favorite focal point of every party is a fun activity that allows for memories to be made and friends and family to come together.

Parties are all about the details!

Take your celebration to the next level by adding small details that add up. Elevate your tablescape with name cards for a welcoming touch. Add table runners and center pieces for an enhanced look. Detailed tablescapes are never overlooked. You can never go wrong with party favors—your guests will leave with the joy and memories they will never forget. Be sure to curate your party favors in theme by choosing a treat or trinket in the tone of your Hallmark Celebrate! partyware essentials.

Stock up on Hallmark Celebrate! items so you’re always ready to elevate any gathering

After the fun is over, I highly recommend keeping a stash of the party supplies. Whether you have an entire party closet or a little décor drawer, party supplies are great for inspiration when it comes time to throw your next celebration. I suggest including Hallmark Celebrate! products in your party stash for easy planning and quick hosting.

For more amazing inspiration, visit Hallmark Celebrate!