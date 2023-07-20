Horoscope: Find Out What’s In Your Week Ahead! The Forecast for July 23 – 29
LEO
JULY 23 – AUG. 22
You’re capable of achieving a lot right now, but your success will depend on your attitude. Tune out the naysayers, and you will triumph much sooner.
LUCKY NUMBER: 1
VIRGO
AUG. 23 – SEPT. 22
You long to embrace life this week, but your strong sense of duty could get in the way. Do your own thing, regardless of other people’s expectations — and keep your sense of humor.
LUCKY NUMBER: 2
LIBRA
SEPT. 23 – OCT. 22
Don’t waste energy trying to ignore an uncomfortable truth, because you’ll soon realize you have to face it. Keep a positive outlook to maximize success.
LUCKY NUMBER: 6
SCORPIO
OCT. 23 – NOV. 21
Getting on well with other people is a priority, so why does it seem so hard? Stop trying to please everyone and develop a thicker skin. You’ll feel much more self-assured.
LUCKY NUMBER: 3
SAGITTARIUS
NOV. 22 – DEC. 21
Pace yourself! If you don’t take a break, you’ll run out of steam, so look for a change of scenery. Get some personal time and fresh air at week’s end.
LUCKY NUMBER: 8
CAPRICORN
DEC. 22 – JAN. 19
This is a good week for honing your talents and gathering fresh inspiration to remind you where your priorities lie. Make the most of a night out with friends, when you feel generous and in the mood for love.
LUCKY NUMBER: 12
AQUARIUS
JAN. 20 – FEB. 18
This is one of those weeks where you need stability, so surround yourself with lots of support when you feel especially vulnerable. Tackle a challenging new project at the office.
LUCKY NUMBER: 10
PISCES
FEB. 19 – MARCH 20
There’s a lot to talk about, but communication doesn’t go smoothly. Try to be open to whatever you’re being told, and be very clear to avoid any misunderstandings.
LUCKY NUMBER: 11
ARIES
MARCH 21 – APRIL 19
Take extra care with your finances to avoid spending cash you don’t have. You’ll be moved by someone else’s story midweek; be generous with your sympathy but don’t just open your wallet.
LUCKY NUMBER: 9
TAURUS
APRIL 20 – MAY 20
Have the confidence to call your own shots — you can do it! You’ll get boosts from someone close to you later in the week. Be on the lookout for new opportunities. There’s nothing better than being prepared.
LUCKY NUMBER: 7
GEMINI
MAY 21 – JUNE 21
Push past your reluctance to revel in the limelight while all the attention is on you. It’s your time to shine, after all! Stay cheerful — your mood could affect your health.
LUCKY NUMBER: 5
CANCER
JUNE 22 – JULY 22
A friendship takes a turn this week, leaving you unsure of where you stand. Be straightforward with your feelings when addressing the issues. Plan to pursue a long-held dream — you won’t regret it.
LUCKY NUMBER: 4
