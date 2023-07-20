LEO

JULY 23 – AUG. 22

You’re capable of achieving a lot right now, but your success will depend on your attitude. Tune out the naysayers, and you will triumph much sooner.

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

VIRGO

AUG. 23 – SEPT. 22

You long to embrace life this week, but your strong sense of duty could get in the way. Do your own thing, regardless of other people’s expectations — and keep your sense of humor.

LUCKY NUMBER: 2

LIBRA

SEPT. 23 – OCT. 22

Don’t waste energy trying to ignore an uncomfortable truth, because you’ll soon realize you have to face it. Keep a positive outlook to maximize success.

LUCKY NUMBER: 6

SCORPIO

OCT. 23 – NOV. 21

Getting on well with other people is a priority, so why does it seem so hard? Stop trying to please everyone and develop a thicker skin. You’ll feel much more self-assured.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

SAGITTARIUS

NOV. 22 – DEC. 21

Pace yourself! If you don’t take a break, you’ll run out of steam, so look for a change of scenery. Get some personal time and fresh air at week’s end.

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

CAPRICORN

DEC. 22 – JAN. 19

This is a good week for honing your talents and gathering fresh inspiration to remind you where your priorities lie. Make the most of a night out with friends, when you feel generous and in the mood for love.

LUCKY NUMBER: 12

AQUARIUS

JAN. 20 – FEB. 18

This is one of those weeks where you need stability, so surround yourself with lots of support when you feel especially vulnerable. Tackle a challenging new project at the office.

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

PISCES

FEB. 19 – MARCH 20

There’s a lot to talk about, but communication doesn’t go smoothly. Try to be open to whatever you’re being told, and be very clear to avoid any misunderstandings.

LUCKY NUMBER: 11

ARIES

MARCH 21 – APRIL 19

Take extra care with your finances to avoid spending cash you don’t have. You’ll be moved by someone else’s story midweek; be generous with your sympathy but don’t just open your wallet.

LUCKY NUMBER: 9

TAURUS

APRIL 20 – MAY 20

Have the confidence to call your own shots — you can do it! You’ll get boosts from someone close to you later in the week. Be on the lookout for new opportunities. There’s nothing better than being prepared.

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

GEMINI

MAY 21 – JUNE 21

Push past your reluctance to revel in the limelight while all the attention is on you. It’s your time to shine, after all! Stay cheerful — your mood could affect your health.

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

CANCER

JUNE 22 – JULY 22

A friendship takes a turn this week, leaving you unsure of where you stand. Be straightforward with your feelings when addressing the issues. Plan to pursue a long-held dream — you won’t regret it.

LUCKY NUMBER: 4