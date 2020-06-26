Move over, OJ and bubbly. Your Mimosa is getting a Hollywood glam-up! Thanks to ALDI sommelier partner and Lush Life founder Sarah Tracey, the traditional Mimosa recipe is getting a much-needed makeover to shine through this summer.

This Apricot Mango Passion Mimosa features ALDI-exclusive Espritza Sparkling White Wine, plus hints of sweetness from this season’s juiciest flavors. With crisp notes of lemon zest, this light, sparkling white wine comes in perfectly portioned cans – perfect for outdoor sipping throughout the summer!

Image credit: Sarah Tracey on behalf of ALDI

Apricot Mango Passion Mimosa

Ingredients:

Espritza Sparkling White Wine (available in 4-Pack cans)

Berryhill Apricot Preserves

Nature’s Nectar Mango Passion 100% Juice

Recipe:

In a cocktail shaker tin, combine 2 tablespoons apricot preserves, ½ cup mango passion juice, and fill with ice.

Shake vigorously until preserves are diluted and mixed into the juice.

Strain mixture evenly into 2 flutes.

Top with sparkling wine.

* Serve in a flute or wine glass

* Makes 2 servings

Visit your local ALDI to kickstart your summer or visit ALDI.us for more information.