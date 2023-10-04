How are you spicing up National Taco Day this October 4th? Avocados From Mexico® is always good and makes everything better, especially tacos! This year celebrate the holiday with good friends and taco recipes where Avocados From Mexico shine from Mexican chef, cookbook author, and host of the James Beard award-winning TV series Pati’s Mexican Table, Pati Jinich.

SKIRT STEAK TACOS WITH PICO DE AVO AND PIÑA

Take the ordinary steak dinner to the next level with this wow-worthy take on tacos. Fresh, spicy, meaty — all the good stuff you’d want stuffed into a bite size package. Bonus: this pico de avo will have your friends and family asking for seconds.

INGREDIENTS

For the Marinade:

1 lb. Skirt steak, cut crosswise into about 5-inch pieces

1 ea. Jalapeño or serrano chili, thinly sliced

1 ea. Garlic clove, finely chopped

1/2 c. Lime juice, freshly squeezed

2 T. Soy sauce

1 t. Kosher salt

For the Pico de Avo and Piña:

4 ea. Scallions, trimmed

2 ea. Avocados From Mexico®, halved, skin on

1 ea. Serrano pepper, finely chopped

1/2 lb. Tomatillos, husks removed and washed

1/2 ea. Pineapple, sliced into 1/2-inch thick rounds

1/4 c. Cilantro, leaves and upper stems finely chopped

2 T. Lime juice, freshly squeezed

1 t. Kosher salt

For the tacos:

2 T. Tortillas, corn, warmed

1 c. Cotija, crumbled

INSTRUCTIONS

To marinate the steak: In a large bowl, combine the chili, garlic, lime juice, salt, and soy sauce. Add the steak pieces and toss to coat well. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes, or chill overnight in the refrigerator. (If you marinate overnight, let the meat sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking.) To cook the meat: Heat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Remove steak from the marinade and pat dry; brush off any bits sticking to the meat. Grill the steak for 2-3 minutes per side for medium rare and transfer to a chopping board. Let rest for 10 minutes. For the Pico de Avo and Piña: Place the avocados on the grill cut side down, along with the pineapple slices and tomatillos, and grill for 4-5 minutes, until grill marks form. Transfer the avocados to a chopping board and flip the pineapple slices and tomatillos and grill a few more minutes, until grill marks form on the other side. At this point, add the scallions and grill for about a minute on each side. If you’re using a grill pan, grill the ingredients in batches. Transfer the grilled pineapple, tomatillos, and scallions to the chopping board with the avocados. When cool enough to handle, scoop the avocado meat out of the skin and dice. Dice the pineapple and tomatillos, and thinly slice the scallions. Combine in a bowl along with the cilantro, serrano pepper, lime juice, and salt, and mix well. For the tacos: Thinly slice the meat against the grain and then cut into chunks. On two stacked warm corn tortillas, add a couple generous tablespoons of steak and top with Pico de Avo and Piña and queso fresco.

CREAMY AVO SALMON TACOS

What happens when creamy Avocados From Mexico® meets flavorful, blackened salmon? This unique twist on a taco only gets better when nestled on a refreshing sea of queso fresco. Creamy, crunchy and flavorful, this taco will break through the norm — a perfect way to put your own spin on National Taco Day.

INGREDIENTS

For the salmon:

1 lb. Salmon, cubed

2 T. Avocado oil

1 ea. Garlic clove, crushed

2 t. Paprika

1/2 t. Onion powder

1/2 t. Salt

1/2 t. Thyme, dried, ground

1/4 t. Black pepper, ground

1/4 t. Cayenne pepper

1/4 t. Oregano, dried

For the Slaw:

2 c. Brussel sprouts, shaved

2 c. Purple cabbage, shredded

1 ea. Avocados From Mexico®, mashed

1/2 c. Sour cream

2 T. Mayonnaise

1 T. Lime juice

1/2 t. Salt

1/4 t. Garlic powder

1/4 t. Ground cumin

For the tacos:

8 ea. White corn tortillas

1/2 c. Queso fresco, crumbled

To garnish Cilantro, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

For the salmon: In a medium bowl, add salmon and all ingredients except the avocado oil. Toss the salmon until well coated with seasoning mixture. Heat a medium-large skillet on medium-high heat for approximately 2 minutes, until hot. Add avocado oil and coat pan. Add salmon to skillet and cook approximately 2-3 minutes per side. For the slaw: In a medium bowl, add avocado and mash. Once thoroughly mashed, add all ingredients except brussel sprouts and cabbage. Stir until well combined and a smooth mixture has formed. Add Brussels sprouts and cabbage and stir until well combined. For the tacos: Assemble tacos by evenly distributing the slaw onto tortillas. Next, evenly distribute salmon on top of slaw. Sprinkle with queso freso and garnish with cilantro.

CRUNCHY TACOS AHOGADOS WITH AVOCADO CREMA

This isn’t your ordinary taquito. This flavor-packed reinvention of a classic crunchy rolled taco contains peppered beef served with tangy avocado crema.

INGREDIENTS

For the Filling:

1 1/2 lb. Beef, chuck roast, cut into 2-inch pieces

5 ea. Garlic cloves

2 ea. Bay leaves

1 ea. White onion, halved

1 T. Sea salt

1 t. Black peppercorns, whole

For the Avocado Crema:

2 ea. Avocados From Mexico

1/2 c. Mexican crema

1/4 c. Lime juice, freshly squeezed

1 ea. Garlic clove

1/2 t. Sea salt

For the Tomato Salsa:

2 lb. Roma tomatoes, coarsely chopped

2 ea. Jalapeño chili, stemmed

1/4 c. White onion, chopped

1 T. Vegetable oil

1 t. Oregano, dried

1 t. Sea salt

1/2 t. Marjoram, dried

1/4 t. Black pepper, freshly ground

For the Taquitos:

16 ea. Tortillas, corn

2 c. Cheddar cheese, shredded

2 c. Oaxaca queso, shredded

1 ea. Head of romaine lettuce, shredded

1 ea. White onion, finely chopped

To taste Safflower oil, for frying

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large casserole or soup pot, add the meat, onion, garlic cloves, bay leaves, peppercorns, and salt. Fill with water until covered by at least an inch. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low. Skim off any foam that may have formed on top. Cover and simmer for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, until meat is completely cooked and falling apart. Transfer the meat to a large bowl and strain the broth and reserve for other uses. Discard the onion, garlic, bay leaf, and peppercorns. Once the meat has cooled, place on a cutting board and finely chop. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. To make the tomato salsa: Once the meat is cooked, place the tomatoes, onion, marjoram, oregano, salt, pepper, and one of the jalapeños into the jar of a blender and puree until completely smooth. Taste and add the second jalapeño, if desired. In a medium saucepan, heat the oil on medium high. Once very hot, but not smoking, pour in the tomato puree. Cover partially with a lid and cook for 10 minutes, until the sauce thickens and seasons. Taste and adjust salt as needed. To make the avocado crema: Combine the avocado, crema, garlic, lime juice, and salt in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use. To make the taquitos: Heat a comal or a dry skillet over medium heat. Once hot, heat the tortillas for about 30 to 40 seconds per side – this will prevent them from breaking when rolling them into taquitos. Place 1-2 tablespoons of shredded beef on one side of each tortilla and roll them up tightly, inserting a wooden toothpick through the seam to hold them together. You can insert a toothpick through 2-3 taquitos at a time, so they will fry evenly and hold their shape. Pour approximately an inch of oil into a heavy pan or large casserole. Heat over medium heat for at least 5 minutes before frying the taquitos. Once the oil is hot, gently drop in the taquitos in batches, being careful not to overcrowd the pan. Fry them until they have crisped and turned golden, about 2-3 minutes on one side, then flip and repeat on the other side for another 2-3 minutes. Remove the taquitos from the oil and put them on a plate or tray lined with paper towels. When ready to serve, be sure tomato salsa is hot, warm if needed. In shallow bowls or rimmed plates that can withhold sauces, place four taquitos and cover with about 1/4 cup of shredded queso Oaxaca and 1/4 cup of shredded cheddar. Ladle the tomato salsa over the taquitos to melt the cheese and to “drown” them. Top with more cheese, shredded lettuce, and onion, and drizzle a generous amount of avocado crema. Serve immediately.