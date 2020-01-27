The power of music. H.E.R. (whose real name is Gabriella Wilson) nailed her performance of “Sometimes” while taking the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. The songstress showed off her vocal prowess as she played the piano and guitar during the star-studded event held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. After listening to her live, several fans took to Twitter to rave over her stunning singing voice and stage presence. H.E.R. also shared an exciting announcement when she finished, revealing the single “Sometimes” is out now. Watch the video of her spellbinding performance above!