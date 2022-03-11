Heidi Montag was spotted eating a raw bison heart while on the go in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 10.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, smiled for the cameras while chowing down on the meat, which is part of her new diet.

“I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I’m willing to try different things,” she explained to People. “It’s a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also, now I’ve been taking the supplements called ‘Her Package’ from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle.”

The Laguna Beach alum — who shares son Gunner Stone, 4, with husband Spencer Pratt — added that while there’s “always risk eating raw just like eating raw sushi,” she “just happens to like eating sushi-style organs.”

“Organs are very nutritious parts of animals,” Heidi continued. “Culturally, organs are a critical part. Eating raw liver is going to preserve as many nutrients as possible.”

As for how it tastes? The mom of one has “definitely adjusted” to it. “I do like the taste cooked. I mean I love Foie gras.”

Courtesy of Heidi Montag/Instagram

Last month, the blonde babe posted a video of herself to Instagram in which she was seen eating raw liver as well as bull’s testicles, claiming that there are “so many benefits to eating liver” and “animal organs.”

“OK, not too bad,” she shared with her followers while taking a bite.

In August 2021, the Colorado native underwent hysteroscopic polypectomy surgery to improve her chances of conceiving again.

“I’m hoping that this surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant,” she said in her YouTube livestream of the procedure. “Hopefully after this, I can get pregnant right away.”

By January, Heidi turned to the raw meat diet, calling it the “breakfast of champions” and tagged Dr. Paul Saladino, whose Instagram page was used to promote the health benefits of eating raw meat. His account has since been disabled.