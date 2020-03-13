Oh no! Heidi Klum took to her Instagram Story on Friday, March 13, to reveal she isn’t feeling well amid the coronavirus fears.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my America’s Got Talent seat,” the 46-year-old said in the video.”It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. Ummm, I’m just not feeling good so that’s why I’ve stayed home to not infect any other people.”

The AGT judge expressed she’s doing everything in her power to get better, but it’s been a challenge due to the lack of available resources. “I hope it’s just a cold, I would love to do the corona test but there just isn’t one here,” Heidi said. “I’ve tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don’t feel good.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Heidi is one of many celebrities with anxiety over the coronavirus outbreak. For now, though, only a few public figures have been diagnosed with it. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were some of the first to announce they had it.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” the actor shared on social media on March 11. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

He also revealed they’re being proactive. “Well, now. What to do next?” he continued. “The medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

The following day, he shared an update with fans. “There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness,” he wrote. “We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx.”

We’re wishing everyone a speedy recovery.