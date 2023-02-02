Not done yet! Heidi Klum revealed that she’s open to the idea of having more kids.

While appearing on the Wednesday, February 1, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Heidi, 49, played a game where they held up a paddle that read “yes” and “no” on each side while answering questions. In honor of the guest, Jennifer, 41, changed the name of the game to the German translations of “ja” or “ne.”

When the guest and ​the host were asked if they would have another baby, Jennifer adamantly held up the “no” paddle. “I ain’t trying to have no more babies,” the “If This Isn’t Love” singer declared.

Meanwhile, the America’s Got Talent judge took longer to come to an answer. “It depends what day it is, sometimes I’m here, sometimes here, you know?” she said as she flipped the paddle between the answers.

“I mean it’s a lot. I’ve done it four times,” she continued of being pregnant. “And I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row. Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16 and then 13, so I was like…” Heidi snapped her fingers at the end of the statement.

After pondering the question, the model came to a conclusion. “Now I waited a long time, so maybe ja,” she answered.

Heidi shares her eldest child, daughter Leni Klum, with ex Flavio Briatore, while she is also the mother to sons Henry and Johan and daughter Lou with her ex-husband, Seal. The former couple were married from 2005 until 2014.

The Project Runway alum went on to marry Tom Kaulitz in 2019.

She opened up about having more kids after she and Leni, 18, faced backlash for doing a lingerie campaign together in October 2022.

In the photos, the mother-daughter duo stripped down to their underwear and modeled items from the Italian intimate wear brand Intimissimi. Several critics rushed to social media to slam the photos as “very disturbing.”

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

However, Leni defended the campaign while speaking to Page Six later that month.

“I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions,” she told the outlet about the backlash. “I am overall happy with the campaign, and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time.”

Leni added that she tries to avoid reading comments online. “I just don’t look at it, honestly,” the rising supermodel said at the time. “If I don’t look at it, I don’t have to pay any attention to it, so I just don’t know what is there.”

“I had an amazing day, an amazing shoot, it’s out, I love it,” she concluded.