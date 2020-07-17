She’s still grieving. Glee star Heather Morris continued to mourn former costar and friend Naya Rivera in a heartbreaking new post about their “play date” plans on Friday, July 17. The mom of two revealed she and Naya were supposed to meet up this week with their sons, admitting now she “can’t wait” for the week to be over.

“The messages are going to trickle out. But you’re still here with me. And I’m not done remembering your legacy,” Heather, 33, wrote as she shared an additional tribute to Naya, 33, who was confirmed dead on Monday, July 13. “You would tell me, ‘You look so skinny,’ EVERY TIME you saw me, and it made me giggle, slash I loved it, and when I told you how it made me feel … you said, ‘Well, I’d always like to hear that I look skinny, so I make sure to make others feel good like that.’”

She continued, “We had a play date in the works for this week, and I can’t wait for it to be over so I can stop thinking about how I missed our chance to be together. I f–king loved how you drank martinis and no one would know you smoked cuz you were a mastermind at hiding it. I’m doing something everyday to honor your strength, and it helps me to feel close to you. I love you, Nay.”

It seems their offscreen friendship was just as powerful as their onscreen love. The dancer posted about plenty of memories she shared with her TV wife in the days since Naya was first reported missing on Wednesday, July 8. Early on, she focused on messages of hope and even volunteered to join the search at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. After the news broke that the Devious Maids star’s body was found, Heather poured her heart into properly memorializing her.

After “taking a moment to honor her grief,” the blonde beauty started out by sharing photos of their sons playing together because they “never” took their own photos together. “We mutually hated taking pictures. … Our relationship meant more than proof,” she wrote. But she has “countless” shots of their sons “because we shared that kind of pride and joy.” It’s clear Naya’s son, Josey Dorsey, meant the world to her — and Heather is doing everything she can to remember her as both an incredible mother and an unforgettable friend.