While many celebrities have embraced plastic surgery to maintain their youthful appearance, one star who claims he has never had work done is Lionel Richie. Keep scrolling to find out his thoughts on plastic surgery, if he would ever have cosmetic procedure and more.

Has Lionel Richie Ever Had Plastic Surgery?

Fans began to wonder if Lionel has ever had plastic surgery after many pointed out how great he looks for his age after he performed at King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

“How is Lionel Richie 73, he looks so young,” one fan wrote via Twitter. Another person jokingly suggested, “He’s been dancing on the ceiling since the 80s gravity in reverse.”

Others shared their guesses on the exact procedures they think Lionel has undergone. “He has definitely had work done,” someone else wrote via Twitter. “Botox, face lift, hair transplant and a nose job is what I see.”

Soon after his appearance became a popular topic on social media, Lionel set the record straight that plastic surgery is not the reason for his youthful glow.

“[Plastic surgery] locks you in for that year [while you recover], and after that, you can’t go naturally, you’re staying right there… You try and go back to reset, and you can’t,” the American Idol judge told The Daily Mail amid speculation. “[And] that s–t goes wrong!”

What Has Lionel Richie Said About Having Plastic Surgery?

Lionel continued to reveal his apprehensions about cosmetic procedures while speaking to the outlet.

“God might not recognize me, so I want to make sure he knows me,” he said about why he has avoided changing his appearance with surgery.

The “Hello” singer then noted that he has relied on more natural alternatives for keeping his young appearance. He told the outlet that he gets plenty of sleep, stays hydrated and remains active with the help of his longtime partner, Lisa Parigi.

“Water, sleep and sweat, not too much red meat,” Lionel shared. “I know it’s real boring. [Sex] will work also and it’s good for your heart.”

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

How Long Has Lionel Richie Been Dating Lisa Parigi?

The “We Are the World” singer began dating Lisa, who is 40 years younger than him, in 2014.

“She’s extremely beautiful, but most importantly she’s smart and helps me deal with my crazy world,” he told People about the model in April 2019.

Lionel also gave insight into what he’s like as a romantic partner during the interview. “I’m a man who’s been through the ups and the downs, the ins and the outs of love,” he said, noting that he is a “hopeless romantic.”