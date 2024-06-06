Gypsy Rose Blanchard asked a court to postpone the upcoming divorce hearing where she was set to potentially face off with her estranged husband Ryan Anderson, In Touch has exclusively learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Gypsy, 32, requested the hearing that was scheduled for May 23, be taken off the court’s calendar.

Gypsy revealed she needed “additional time” to “exchange information prior to a trial.” Ryan, 37, did not object to the postponement.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 29 — which means Gypsy will remain legally married for a little longer.

Gypsy met Ryan while serving out her 10-year prison sentence. In 2016, she was convicted of second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy accused her mother of lying to doctors and telling them she had leukemia and muscular dystrophy. She said her mother forced her to take medications she didn’t need.

The convicted felon wed Ryan in 2022, months before her release from prison in December 2023. In March, Gypsy announced on social media that she was leaving Ryan. She said she was moving back to Louisiana to live with her parents. The following month, Gypsy officially filed for divorce from Ryan.

In her petition, she asked the court to award her spousal support and terminate Ryan’s ability to collect support.

Gypsy listed the date of separation as March 25. The court required Gypsy and Ryan to live separately for 180 days before the case can be finalized. Sources told TMZ the exes had issues immediately following Gypsy’s release from prison. An insider told the outlet that Gypsy felt Ryan was extremely jealous when she tried to hang out with her father alone.

A source said Gypsy was frustrated because she wanted to reconnect with her family after spending a decade behind bars. On top of the alleged jealously issues, Gypsy reportedly had issues with Ryan storing massive amounts of leftovers in their fridge. A source told TMZ the situation reminded her of her late mother’s behavior.

Ryan has yet to file an official response to the divorce. In the weeks after the split, Gypsy was spotted running around town with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. Sources initially denied there were any romantic sparks. However, weeks later, Gypsy and Ken were spotted kissing in New Orleans.

Gypsy confirmed the reconciliation telling TMZ, “After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance.” “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future,” she added.