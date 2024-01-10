Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Lifetime docuseries and eBook were only the beginning of her plans to share her story. The Louisiana native revealed that she has more to come, including a follow-up docuseries and a second book.

“As much as I have resisted the public role,” Gypsy, 32, wrote in Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, which was released on Tuesday, January 9. “It keeps finding me, in bigger, more transcendent ways. I know that doing two books, a Lifetime docuseries, and a follow-up series will look nothing like the private life I wish I had.”

Cameras have followed Gypsy around since she was released from prison early on parole on December 28, 2023. It seems likely that her life after prison will be documented in the follow-up series.

In 2015, Gypsy and then-boyfriend Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn murdered her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, as a way for Gypsy to escape Dee Dee’s abuse. Dee Dee was believed to have had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP), a mental disorder that caused her to lie about Gypsy’s age and fabricate her daughter’s medical issues, including leukemia, muscular dystrophy and more. Gypsy spent years being isolated and heavily medicated by her mother. She also endured several unnecessary procedures and treatments, some of which were extremely painful.

In 2016, Gypsy was sentenced to serve 10 years at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri for her involvement in the murder. Nick, 34, went to trial in 2018 and was found guilty of first-degree murder for being a coconspirator in Dee Dee’s murder. He was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole.

After serving roughly eight years of her sentence, Gypsy was released early. Her husband, Ryan Anderson, whom she married while behind bars in July 2022, picked her up from the correctional center and took her shopping for new shoes. The couple then reunited with Gypsy’s dad, Rod Blanchard, her stepmom, Kristy Blanchard, and her half-siblings. Ryan and Gypsy later headed home to Louisiana to ring in the new year together.

Gypsy’s Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, premiered on January 5, followed by her eBook days later. Through these mediums, Gypsy shared her perspective on life with Dee Dee and what led to her mother’s murder. She also gave an unfiltered look at her time behind bars and revealed what freedom truly meant to her. Now, she hopes to continue using the platforms available to her to advocate for other victims of MSP.

“[Gypsy] will begin a journey of traveling and doing speaking engagements,” family friend Titania Gisclair exclusively told In Touch in early January. “I believe, if given the correct tools and proper treatment for childhood trauma, she could open up the door for many young people who may be in her situation and too scared to say anything. Gypsy’s story is one of sadness and triumph all rolled into one.”