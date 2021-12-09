A not so silent night? Gwyneth Paltrow revealed some of the personalized gifts she would be giving away this season in a promo for her Goop holiday gift guide — including a racy sex toy for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

In Gwyneth’s comical holiday etiquette video, the Goop founder, 49, underlines the art of good gift-giving, placing a set of sharp Wolverine claws in a bag addressed to “Kim K,” 41, and “Pete D,” 28. While they look metallic and possibly painful in the video, Goop’s product is made from “hand carved antique oak.”

“These oak hands are made to look like claws, and they’re an unexpected and fun addition to foreplay,” the product is described. The claws were also featured on Netflix’s Sex, Love & Goop by a sexologist Jaiya to demonstrate different “erotic blueprints,” or a person’s “turn-on language.”

The claws are meant to “create those sexy, energetic tingles,” and Goop suggests pairing them with a blindfold. When not in use, you can lace the fingers together, as “they make a killer cookbook stand.”

Goop/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum and SNL star weren’t the only celebrities to receive a thoughtful gift from the Iron Man actress.

Gwyneth dropped Goop’s “DTF” dietary supplements, which promises to support “women’s sexual desire, arousal and mood,” into Adele‘s gift box, possibly to help out in her post-divorce life with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul.

Stephen Colbert, who regularly pokes fun at Goop’s expensive gift guides with his bit, “Covetton House Gift Guide,” received a thoughtful “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle. And for her good friend Taylor Swift, Gwyneth thought about gifting a red scarf (a nod to her song “All Too Well,”) but instead gives the singer an “Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator.”

While everyone else is putting their stockings up, Gwyneth seemingly hopes her celebrity friends are pulling theirs down.

The video also provided cheeky advice for holiday etiquette. Gwyneth prepared for her guests’ arrival by lighting a “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, pouring an entire bottle of vodka into her cocktail mix and grabbing a snack from Goop’s “Croissant Tin.”

“Remember, it’s the holidays,” the narrator of the video said. “Go a bit mad! Eat some bread! Just don’t let the paparazzi catch you.”

The Shakespeare in Love actress took the advice and ate the bread while hiding behind a table.

Goop’s gift guides are known to be rather pricey — this year, the most expensive item on the list is a pair of Hyper Sine Earrings, at the cost of $37,600 — but you can’t put a price on the holiday spirit.