A quick walk down memory lane! Gwen Stefani recently shared a string of text messages with her ex-boyfriend and bandmate Tony Kanal as No Doubt prepares to reunite for a performance at Coachella 2024. However, the leaked texts come amid recent rumors of marriage trouble between Gwen and husband Blake Shelton.

On January 16, Gwen, 54, shared a video on Instagram and X that showed her teasing an upcoming reunion for the popular late ​’90s and early ​2000s band. The Voice alum was seen reminiscing about the artwork for No Doubt’s Beacon Street album that she has hanging on a wall. Gwen noted that she actually created the collage seen in the artwork herself and talked about remembering how she cut out each of the photos before she admitted that the discussion was making her “nostalgic.”

“This is actually bringing back so many memories,” Gwen said. “I’m gonna text Tony right now.”

The video clip then showed the text conversation that started with Gwen writing, “Hi, what r u doing?”

“Woah, what’s up?” read Tony’s reply.

The “Just a Girl” singer confessed that she was “thinking about” her former bandmates and asked if they wanted to jump on a video call.

“Yes, I’ll tell the guys!!” came Tony’s response.

The rest of the video showed Gwen chatting with Tony, 53, along with guitarist Tom Dumont and drummer Adrian Young via video chat. Before the conversation ended, Gwen and the guys decided they “should hang out” and agreed to do a show.

Much to the delight of ​’90s kids around the world, an announcement was made on that same day about No Doubt’s upcoming reunion at Coachella in April 2024.

No Doubt exploded onto the scene in October 1995 with their third album, Tragic Kingdom. While Gwen and Tony began dating in their teens, the couple was coming to the end of their relationship the same time their careers in the music industry were beginning. Many of the songs on the album revolved around the couple’s breakup.

“The whole purpose for the Tragic Kingdom is the breakup, the heartbreak. There’s a lot of feelings,” Gwen said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2021. “Even in that record, when you say the words ‘tragic kingdom,’ my heart still kind of is broken. ‘Cause those songs were about a really sad time for me.”

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Tony has also spoken about how difficult the breakup was on him when No Doubt was promoting Tragic Kingdom.

“We were on tour for Tragic Kingdom for 28 months. We were going through the breakup, and in every interview, we were talking about it so we were opening this wound on an hourly basis. It was so brutal, but I don’t know how we made it through,” Tony said in an interview with The Guardian published in 2012.

Gwen went on to marry Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale in 2002, but the pair called it quits in August 2015. However, as “The Sweet Escape” went through her divorce, she became close with Blake, 57, on the set of The Voice. By November of that same year, Gwen and Blake had begun dating. In July 2021, the pair tied the knot, but rumors began to swirl in January that Gwen and Blake were having marital issues.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style on January 5. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”