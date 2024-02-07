Drug lord Griselda Blanco was married three times but earned the nickname “The Black Widow” after all of her husbands wound up dead. People are curious about the men she married and what became of them.

Who Was Griselda Blanco’s First Husband Carlos Trujillo?

Griselda married small-time criminal and pimp Carlos when she was 13 years old and still living her native Colombia. The pair went on to have three children, sons Dixon Trujillo-Blanco, Uber Trujillo-Blanco and Osvaldo Trujillo-Blanco, by the time she was 21. Griselda and Carlos divorced but continued to work together in a marijuana distribution business.

After an alleged disagreement over work, Griselda allegedly had Carlos executed, although she was never convicted ​of his death.

Their sons would grow up to work in their mom’s drug empire as adults, but at least two were killed allegedly at the hands of rival drug lords.

Who Was Griselda Blanco’s Second Husband Alberto Bravo?

Griselda began dating Alberto, a cocaine smuggler for the Medellin cartel, in the early 1970s and it’s been widely reported that he introduced her to the world of cocaine trafficking. The pair later married and ​while* based in New York City, began a successful cocaine smuggling operation from Colombia into the United States.

In 1975, Griselda was indicted on federal drug conspiracy charges, along with more than 30 associates. She and Alberto, along with her three sons, fled to Colombia to escape prosecution.

After their relocation, Griselda suspected Alberto was stealing money from their cocaine business and during a confrontation in a parking lot, he was murdered by his wife and several of her bodyguards.

Who Was Griselda Blanco’s Third Husband Dario Sepulveda?

Dario started out as Griselda’s bodyguard and the two fell in love. They married in 1978, and in August of that year welcomed their only child, Michael Corleone Blanco, while living in Medellín, Colombia.

Their marriage fell apart as Dario began to worry that Griselda was too focused on her cocaine business and not enough on being a mother to their son. The pair separated in 1983, the same year he was killed in Medellín in an assassination ordered by his wife.

Former smuggler Max Mermelstein claimed he witnessed the fight that caused Dario and Griselda to split.

“It took place in my living room in Davie (Florida). Dario had been running around with a topless dancer in Fort Lauderdale and Griselda found out. Dario said to hell with it and that he was taking the kid to Colombia,” Max told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in 1989.

He told the publication that two assassins posing as police officers killed Darío after he and son Michael returned to Colombia.

“The cops asked Dario to get out of the car. He got out and they handcuffed him, but he started to run. The cops opened fire and shot Dario right in front of the kid. Little Michael was screaming and ran over to embrace his father, but by the time he got there Dario was dead. The execution was done on the orders of Michael’s mother,” Max claimed.

Michael is Griselda’s only living child in the public eye. While he was arrested for cocaine trafficking in 2012, he decided to turn his life around in 2018 after he completed probation. Michael started the company Pure Blanco, specializing in everything from streetwear to cannabis products. He also starred on the VH1 reality show Cartel Crew from 2019 through 2021.

Amid the release of Netflix’s Griselda, Michael claimed that one of his siblings is still alive but did not reveal which brother.