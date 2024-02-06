Drug queenpin Griselda Blanco dominated the 1970s and 1980s’ criminal and drug underworld in Miami, Florida, but she was also a mom to four sons. Amid the release of Netflix’s series Griselda starring Sofía Vergara, viewers are wondering what happened to her children and where they are today.

Who Are Griselda Blanco’s Sons?

Griselda had four sons – Dixon Trujillo-Blanco, Uber Trujillo-Blanco, Osvaldo Trujillo-Blanco and Michael Corleone Blanco – and all were brought into her life as a drug lord in Miami. Thanks to her line of work and success, Griselda’s children enjoyed the lavishes afforded to them – but at a cost.

What Happened to Griselda Blanco’s Sons?

Griselda’s three oldest sons – Dixon, Uber and Osvaldo – are all dead. At least two of them were murdered, according to the Miami New Times, “purportedly in retribution for carnage she herself caused.”

In Griselda, the queenpin is in prison when informed of her sons’ deaths, with a fictional Agent June Hawkins telling Sofía Vergara’s Griselda, “Dixon was shot while he was walking to his car. Ozzy was in a crowded nightclub. Uber was shot in Colombia as he was making a drug deal.”

The Godmother of cocaine’s youngest son, Michael, is still alive and created a lifestyle company called Pure Blanco.

Why Is Griselda Blanco’s Son Michael Suing Netflix?

Griselda’s only living son Michael is suing Netflix over the series depicting his mother’s life and drug cartel, alleging that the show’s creators used recorded conversations held with him as source material but did not compensate him.

“Netflix, as we’ve alleged, is using these ideas that were part of interviews that were memorialized, and writings and notes. Nobody else could have those ideas and nobody else could have those stories,” Michael stated of the suit.

In response, Griselda creator Eric Newman said that such a lawsuit is not his “first rodeo,” noting that he was proud of the series. “The Escobar family made similar claims [for series Narcos],” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We had a very specific story we wanted to tell. I believe we told it, and I don’t think it in any way prevents someone else from telling their own version of it.”

Meanwhile, Sofia said of portraying Griselda in the series, “I’m trying to understand her from the beginning. I started from being fascinated by her, because she achieved many things that it was impossible for a woman to achieve, even though they were horrific.”