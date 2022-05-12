There are a million guidebooks on how to be a mother, but almost nothing can prepare you for the realities of Mom Life.

Suddenly, your biggest priority is feeding, changing, burping, and keeping your tiny angel alive. It’s incredible, but it’s also overwhelming — not to mention the physical demands of carrying, delivering, and breastfeeding a child after they’re born if that’s what you chose to do.

In short, new mothers need a little help sometimes. Someone to guide them through those first days and weeks and months (and remind them that they deserve some TLC, too). Grandmothers, aunts, and friends are amazing at lending a hand where they can, but we’ve found that the online community of mothers is just as helpful.

That’s actually how we found out about a brand called Greater Than, a TikTok and Instagram sensation making moms’ lives easier every day. Greater Than is an all-natural, no added sugar performance drink that rapidly replenishes the body with hydration and electrolytes.

If you’ve spent your pregnancy and first months as a mom ultra-thirsty, we’re willing to bet your eyes just lit up. Dehydration is a serious problem for new moms, and not enough people are talking about it!

Luckily, there’s an easy and delicious answer to your hydration woes. We’ve been drinking Greater Than for a while now, and it really helps quench our thirst and restore hydration.

Keep reading to get the scoop on what sets Greater Than apart from other beverages and why so many new moms are obsessed with it.

Why Moms Rave About Greater Than

As we said, we found out about Greater Than from a bunch of moms praising it online. Its hydrating qualities and tasty flavors don’t lie — and neither did the moms on #MomTok praising its refreshing powers.

We heard the same things over and over again: “So hydrating,” “The kids love it too,” “Can’t believe there’s no added sugar!”

Yep, that’s right. Greater Than has no added sugar, unlike just about every other performance drink out on the market.

Their drink uses vegan, organic, and non-GMO juice. That means while it tastes sweet, it doesn’t have any of the extra junk that makes performance drinks a practical nightmare. Greater Than is also kosher, gluten-free, and dairy-free, so every household can fall in love with it, no matter their dietary restrictions.

If you’re a new mom, you’re conscious of what you put in your and your child’s body. You’re not just eating for yourself anymore, after all.

Whether you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, it’s a relief to know that a drink can taste this good and be this supportive of a healthy body and lifestyle. It all comes down to Greater Than’s proprietary blend of organic coconut water, non-GMO fruit juices, and a dash of sea salt for extra natural electrolytes — no chemicals, no Stevia, and no added sugar necessary.

Coconut water naturally includes the electrolytes you need for a boost, and Greater Than is sweetened with non-GMO monkfruit, a zero glycemic option that provides all the yummy sweetness you’re craving. It’s all the awesome benefits of coconut water (and more!) but without the taste.

In the case of Greater Than, their awesome and holistic formula was enough for the brand to catch on like wildfire online.

5-Stars All Around

We do our research before trying a new product — and a few thousand 5-star reviews go a long way. Reviews are a great way to hear from real customers just like us to make sure we’re getting what we really need.

Greater Than’s reviews are stacked with 5-star ratings and glowing comments from women of all kinds (and some men, too!) across the United States.

More than 200,000 women have tried Greater Than. Their website has well over 4,000 reviews, averaging a whopping 4.5 stars. That’s pretty phenomenal for a brand of this size with that many customers.

Just a quick scroll through their site reveals so many positive experiences with their drink:

“​​I am nursing/ pumping for my 8-month-old daughter. I always felt thirsty with my first 2 kids while nursing but have felt more hydrated this time around once I started drinking Greater Than in addition to water. I like Peach Clementine, Orange Mango, and Chocolate the best!” – Jen F.

“I can definitely see what all the raving is about with these. I started using them from the beginning and my milk supply has been the best it’s been for all four of my children. I can pump four ounces on one side in one session and still feed my baby from that side. It’s been great!” – Stephanie F.

“​​I love all of the flavors and I love my milk supply when I’m hydrated adequately!!! Also, it’s nice to have something besides water to drink during the day. Love GT and will continue to be a raving customer!” – Jessa F.

These are just a few of the raving reviews about Greater Than’s six flavors of no added sugar drinks.

Ready to give their drinks a try? Order a trial pack today with all of the flavors and find the one you love the most.

Breastfeeding: The Good, the Bad, the Dehydrating

Okay, so why is hydration SO important for new moms? Hydration is always vital, but in this case, it all comes down to breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding has been a hot topic now more than ever before. Nursing in public has become the centerpiece of a national conversation — but don’t even get us started on that. Breastfeeding is natural, it doesn’t hurt anyone, and we’ve all got way more important issues to be debating.

In fact, there’s an important topic around breastfeeding that always seems to get skipped over in favor of some buzzier conversations: dehydration.

Instead of trying to control when and where moms can feed their babies, let’s talk about ways we can help these incredible women feel their best while they do their best.

Molly Fenton/Greater Than

Why Is Breastfeeding So Dehydrating?

Breastfeeding is a science — literally.

Did you know that breast milk is nearly 90% water? The average six-month-old infant drinks about a quart of breast milk a day. That’s a whole lot of water to be losing while nursing. If you’re not careful about replenishing your fluids, you can feel fatigued, crampy or cranky.

What’s more, you could risk reducing your own milk supply. Hydration is an important factor regarding how much milk you can produce.

Why Not Drink More Water?

A glass of water is always a good idea. That said, water alone isn’t as hydrating as we might expect. Water — even some so-called “smart waters” — don’t contain electrolytes.

Electrolytes is one of those words we hear all the time in beverage marketing, but what does it actually mean? Electrolytes are minerals in the body that contain positive or negative charges. They help regulate our body’s natural chemical reactions and maintain the balance between fluids flowing in and out of our cells. They’re pretty important.

When we’re dehydrated, we’ve lost a significant portion of our electrolyte supply. That’s why it’s a good idea to supplement your daily beverages with an electrolyte-filled formula. You know, like Greater Than.

Shop Greater Than’s six delicious flavors on their website here.

Founded by Brothers and Parents, Beloved by All of Us

When you’re a new mom, so many things can seem like they’re working against you. You’re inundated with people’s opinions on what to do and what to not do, and it’s hard to know what advice to take.

You can tell the difference when a brand sincerely cares for moms — no guesswork required.

Chosen by Moms, Then Chosen Back

Brother Jon and Mark Sider founded Greater Than over 10 years ago. At the time, their proprietary formula was designed with professional athletes in mind. They went through extensive research and development, working with leading scientists to develop a drink that could replenish electrolytes with no added sugar.

Greater Than was the result, but neither brother could have predicted what happened next.

When the brand decided to move online instead of being sold in gyms, it was discovered by nursing mothers. These moms found it helped with dehydration and milk supply, and the rest is history — Greater Than transformed its business to focus on helping families stay hydrated.

Their website and social media accounts are chock full of information on breastfeeding and hydration, alongside content from mothers around the United States. Greater Than is committed to helping new moms in whatever way they can, through education and hydration alike.

A Few Last Thoughts on Greater Than

We’d be remiss not to mention that Greater Than also has an impressive track record with kids and partners, in addition to pregnant and nursing mothers.

Their drink is an excellent replacement for sugary sports drinks after workouts or juice boxes in school lunches. Natural ingredients that don’t compromise on taste with no added sugar — that’s something everyone can get behind.

Ready to give Greater Than a try? With natural ingredients, replenishing electrolytes, and a refreshing taste, we’re sure you’ll love it.

If you’re a new mom, don’t forget to take care of yourself — you deserve it.

Shop Greater Than’s drinks on their website here, and make sure to let us know what you think!