If Cher’s song about “turning back time” makes you mourn the loss of your skin’s youth, then it’s time to dry up those tears and go shopping for a new face cream with promising results. Oftentimes, it’s easy to get seduced by the pricier facial creams that offer a big fanfare yet yield little to no results, but this highly rated moisturizer will solve all of your anti-aging problems.

The Actives Glyco-Peptide Anti Wrinkle Moisturizer by GoPure Beauty is results-driven and the proof is in the more than 1,300 five-star reviews with testimonials such as this 50-something reviewer who proclaimed, “I look 10 years younger,” and 65-year-old Colette T. who wrote, “I have tried many, many creams and I am very happy to say that this moisturizer is my top choice for results and value.”

At an affordable price of $39, this face moisturizer packs a punch, and reviewers such as April M. have declared that they would stop paying for overpriced products. “I’m 38-years-old, I have tried lotions from every kind of brand across every price range from $5-$150,” she said. “This is hands down the BEST face lotion I have tried,” while another reviewer said this product is “priced where I don’t have to live without it…which is a very good thing.”

This hydrating formula includes face plumping components such as a proprietary blend of Dermaxyl® & MATRIXYL®, which are advanced peptides designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and create firmer, smoother skin. Glycolic Acid is an added component, which penetrates the skin quickly and gently exfoliates dead skin cells giving your skin that youthful glow. Margery G. said, “I love the way it sinks into my skin. I also love that it has natural ingredients. Keeps my skin soft and smooth.”

Reviewers love that this moisturizer absorbs swiftly into the skin while offering instant results of plumper, hydrated skin. One 60-year-old reviewer exclaimed, “My skin was literally drinking it in. I noticed immediately the difference.” She added, “I was so surprised. I just turned 60 this year, and I know that age is only a number, I don’t look 60 and I don’t plan to ever look my age.” This multi-beneficial product also helps combat dark spots as one reviewer observed, “the 3 little brown spots were fading,” after regular use. Another tell-tale sign of aging are neck wrinkles, but as one 65-year-old reviewer admitted, she’s waving goodbye to those lines, “This is my second jar, and the wrinkles/rings on my neck really seem to be diminishing.”

A bonus feature of the Actives Glyco-Peptide Anti Wrinkle Moisturizer is the cleverly designed and hygienic signature airless pump, which is great for decreasing dirt and bacteria contamination inside the container as well as protecting the active ingredients of the moisturizer to remain preserved and unspoiled from the outside elements.

Turning back the hands of time is just one of many results that occur with regular use of goPure Beauty products. As a clean skincare brand, they prioritize ingredients like water, aloe, shea butter, lavender and rosemary and have eliminated dehydrating alcohols and unneeded fragrances in their formulas. They pride themselves on using clinically tested ingredients that activate natural skin cell reproduction. One happy reviewer said, “I have been using this moisturizer for a year now and my skin look amazing. I am 41-years-old but no one can tell my age, they thought I was 28.”

With more than 1,300 reviews, this anti-wrinkle cream speaks for itself with customers singing their praises. “After turning 50, my skin really started to look thin and old. The anti-wrinkle moisturizer made a huge difference and lasts all day. It improved the quality of my skin tone and has a fresh clean scent.” Another reviewer added, “It’s the only moisturizer I use. My skin has never looked so good since my 20s.”

goPure Beauty Actives Glyco-Peptide Anti Wrinkle Moisturizer is an anti-aging skin transformation journey that you’ll want to experience. The life-changing results will make you wonder why you didn’t start using this next-level product ages ago. Within a couple of weeks of regular use, fine lines will start to diminish and you’ll be sporting supple and glowing skin. Be prepared to play the “Guess My Age” game with glee.