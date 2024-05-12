Gavin Rossdale’s GF Is the Spitting Image of Ex Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale was spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with his new girlfriend, Xhoana X, and she looks strikingly similar to his ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

Gavin, 58, snuggled up to Xhoana, 35, as they enjoyed their beach vacation in photos obtained by Page Six on May 11. The couple spent some time in the sun and Xhoana showed off her fabulous figure while wearing an all-black bikini, along with a wide black headband that held her blonde hair away from her face. Gavin sported a pair of camo swim trunks and a pair of large black sunglasses.

Xhoana and the Bush frontman began dating in 2023, and the couple made things Instagram official when Gavin posted a photo of the two of them enjoying a birthday dinner together on March 1.

“Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here’s to a year filled with magic for you,” the “Glycerine” singer wrote.

Gavin married Gwen, 54, in 2002 and they welcomed three sons together over the course of their marriage. However, the couple divorced in 2016 after Gavin was accused of cheating on the No Doubt star with the family’s longtime nanny, Mindy Mann. The following year Gavin admitted that he never wanted to divorce Gwen.

“[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not…but here we are,” Gavin told Fabulous magazine in January 2017. “Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

Over the years, it seemed as though Gavin and Gwen were managing coparenting their three sons like pros, but in March, the “Machine Head” artist admitted that their relationship wasn’t as great as it appeared.

Gavin Rossdale/Instagram

“The biggest thing would be when you see the kids that sometimes there’s a loss. It’d be nice if there was more of a connection with the person who made them with me,” Gavin admitted to cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes when he appeared in the March 20 episode of the “Amy and T.J.” podcast.

He continued, “I go to a lot of events where there’s ‘the other team,’ so to speak, and I just feel really proud of myself in my consistency as a father. I know in my heart that I’m super consistent.”

Gavin declined to give more details regarding his and Gwen’s breakup, “I would never want to overly say anything negative about [my sons’] mom. That’s just not right.”

Around the same time as Gavin’s podcast interview, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Gwen “wanted out [of their marriage], and he can’t get over it.”

“Luckily, the kids aren’t suffering. Gavin and Gwen always put them first and hide any tension when they’re around. And Gwen and Gavin would never badmouth each other to the kids,” the insider told Life & Style in a story published on March 21. “Gwen just wants to keep things as harmonious as possible, but Gavin makes that extremely difficult sometimes.”