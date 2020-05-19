Winter Is Here — Check Out the Cast of ‘Game of Thrones’ in Season 1 vs Season 8
Time flies. It’s been one year since the final season of Game of Thrones premiered. (Yes, you read that correctly)! And, in honor of the hit show’s anniversary, we rounded up transformations of your favorite characters from what they looked like in season 1 vs. season 8. Scroll through the gallery below to see the pics.
1 of 22
2 of 22
3 of 22
4 of 22
5 of 22
6 of 22
7 of 22
8 of 22
9 of 22
10 of 22
11 of 22
12 of 22
13 of 22
14 of 22
15 of 22
16 of 22
17 of 22
18 of 22
19 of 22
20 of 22
21 of 22
22 of 22