Frank Ocean walked the Met Gala red carpet with a very special plus one, and it caused quite the stir both in the fashion scene and online.

The musician, 33, appeared on the red carpet on Monday, September 13, wearing a nearly all-black ensemble, save for a white shirt underneath and black hat that read “Dreamcore,” while bearing a logo similar to DreamWork’s logo. His other accessory, however, was a lime green doll with blue eyes, dressed in a patterned onesie.

The “Super Rich Kids” singer even matched his hair with his green baby doll at the Met ball, whose theme this year is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” While interacting with photographers and reporters, Frank would turn to talk to the doll, which moved on its own, as if it were a real alien child. Or, perhaps, Shrek’s baby.

When host Keke Palmer asked Frank about the look he said, “Movie magic, America. I love you by the way. I’m starstruck.” He nodded towards the robot baby and added, “He’s starstruck.”

At the 2019 Met Gala, the rapper also had a very unique take on the theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Some felt he missed the mark, perhaps thinking the theme was actually “camping,” when he arrived wearing casual black slacks, white button-up, black tie and a black Prada parka, others felt he hit the theme head-on. Some felt he subverted the theme, which is the meaning of camp, while appear casual and subdued. In the R&B artist’s case, being ordinary when you’re meant to be campy is campy.

The singer recently launched his own luxury fashion line, Homer, that produces jewelry and silk scarves. Some of his pieces are anime-inspired, based on his “childhood obsessions.”

“Hand on my heart, this project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all. All of my work now is dedicated to my family. Everything,” he wrote on Instagram. “My hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy, set it in stone.”

It will take some time to dissect what Frank meant to convey about America’s fashion with a green robotic baby who wore a fashionable onesie.

In the meantime, keep scrolling to see Frank Ocean’s look and the night’s most notable accessory.