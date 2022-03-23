Getting High On Her Own Supply: Founder Carishma Reveals Her Skincare Secrets

We sat down with artist and founder, Carishma, to discuss her latest drop – White Orange, the next generation of vitamin C. White Orange is unlike any other vitamin C serums on the market because it’s made with the white part of the orange, called the pith, which has the highest concentration of vitamin C.

I was personally in awe of Carishma’s skin – it’s flawless. When I asked about her secret, she said, “It’s all White Orange. I swear by it, and use it every day, and my friends and family do now, too. I get high on my own supply 😊 I would bathe in it if I could.”

Carishma told me about her skincare history. She used to have really bad skin and terrible acne. After trying virtually every product on the market, and having nothing work, she was determined to formulate something that would truly make a visible difference. That’s when Carishma joined forces with a top skincare chemist to work on the formula for White Orange.

She quickly learned that the only two scientifically proven topical ingredients which can make a visible difference in your skin are vitamin C and retinoids. Moreover, not all vitamin C is created equal, and it’s important (for the safety of your skin) to know why.

Client Images

That’s when Carishma discovered the vitamin C secret – that the white part of the orange, called the pith, has the highest concentration of vitamin C. After extracting what was needed from the pith, Carishma noticed there was a new form of vitamin C that science had discovered called Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, or THDA. THDA is the most potent and effective yet stable and gentle form of vitamin C.

She noticed most vitamin C serums on the market were not using THDA, likely because it was harder to source and more expensive to use. Most vitamin C serums on the market, including some of the most expensive, use L-ascorbic acid, which is the least stable and most irritating form of vitamin C, and can even cause breakouts.

Carishma knew right away she had to add this amazing ingredient to the White Orange formula and make sure people were getting the best. Through my interview with Carishma, I quickly learned that she is a perfectionist, and everything she does has to be the best it can possibly be.

Why You Should Use White Orange Advanced Vitamin C Serum: The Benefits Are Insane

Client Images

White Orange Advanced Vitamin C Serum benefits include blocking and reversing the two largest causes of aging: environmental aggressors and UV rays. White Orange visibly makes skin brighter, fades away dark spots, hyperpigmentation, blemishes, and dark circles. It’s the most potent collagen stimulator and plumps, firms, and smooths your skin, plus reduces redness and inflammation.

Carishma’s White Orange Advanced Vitamin C Serum is a powerhouse formula which is made with a badass combination of top shelf ingredients:

Pith , the white part of the orange, which has the highest concentration of vitamin C.

, the white part of the orange, which has the highest concentration of vitamin C. Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate , the most potent yet stable form of vitamin C (most other vitamin C serums use L-ascorbic acid which is the most irritating & can cause breakouts).

, the most potent yet stable form of vitamin C (most other vitamin C serums use L-ascorbic acid which is the most irritating & can cause breakouts). What’s so great about Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate? THDA is the most potent and effective form of vitamin C in skincare, while still being the most gentle and stable. THDA is oil-soluble, which has been proven to penetrate to the deepest levels of your skin. THDA is different from the popular and widely used vitamin C ingredient, L-ascorbic acid, which is harsher, the least stable, and water-soluble, meaning L-ascorbic is unable to penetrate the sub-dermal layers of the skin effectively. THDA has been proven to stimulate much more collagen than L-ascorbic acid and to fade dark spots faster. Unlike L-ascorbic, THDA does not degrade over time as it’s exposed to air and light – the last drop is as good as the first!

THDA is the most potent and effective form of vitamin C in skincare, while still being the most gentle and stable. THDA is oil-soluble, which has been proven to penetrate to the deepest levels of your skin. THDA is different from the popular and widely used vitamin C ingredient, L-ascorbic acid, which is harsher, the least stable, and water-soluble, meaning L-ascorbic is unable to penetrate the sub-dermal layers of the skin effectively. THDA has been proven to stimulate much more collagen than L-ascorbic acid and to fade dark spots faster. Unlike L-ascorbic, THDA does not degrade over time as it’s exposed to air and light – the last drop is as good as the first! Hyaluronic Acid , a natural humectant 10x more hydrating than water.

, a natural humectant 10x more hydrating than water. Vitamin E and Ferulic Acid , powerful antioxidants which protect the skin against external aggressors and UV rays

, powerful antioxidants which protect the skin against external aggressors and UV rays OrangeStem™️ , White Orange’s proprietary stem cell technology made with orange stem cells.

, White Orange’s proprietary stem cell technology made with orange stem cells. White Orange Advanced Vitamin C Serum is also made with an advanced liposomal delivery system, which enables the serum to penetrate even deeper into your skin!

Shop the the best vitamin C serum on the market today at WhiteOrangeSkincare.com.

Welcome to the Next Generation of Vitamin C 🍊.

Recently, Carishma Khubani added a second product to the White Orange portfolio. The Revitalizing Cleanser is an ultra-hydrating, gentle, sulfate and paraben-free daily cleanser that contains a rich, anti-aging peptide complex with 11 botanical essential oils and extracts.

Shop the NEW Revitalizing Cleanser at White Orange Revitalizing Cleanser.