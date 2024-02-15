In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is preparing to show its face — and we don’t know about you, but we’re thrilled! Frosty winds will finally transition into light breezes as we celebrate special occasions like Easter and spring break. Whether you’re grabbing your besties and road-tripping to a sunny destination or jet-setting to a tropical island, you’ll obviously want to look amazing while you’re taking time off from work or school.

That’s where comfy items like palazzo pants come in handy. If you’re not immediately familiar, you’ve probably seen them go viral on social media. Notable names like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes have all joined in on the wide-leg pants trend. Thankfully, palazzo pants are an ideal option for vacay attire. They’re often made from lightweight fabrics to keep you cool — plus, you can wear them to a laid-back dinner or pull them on as a cover-up when you’re leaving the beach. Don’t already have some in your dresser? We came across a sleek pair of palazzo pants you’ll want to wear on your next vacation — on sale for 36% off thanks to Amazon!

The Anrabess Palazzo Pants have everything it takes to become a warm-weather essential. They feature a smocked high-waist design and a stretchy waistband that’s extra flattering. The wide-leg pants also come with two deep pockets, in case you need to stash your sunnies while you’re sprawled out in the sun. They’re even flowy enough for you to get in a few poolside yoga poses! But don’t dismiss them as casual — these pants are chic enough to dress up for a beachside dinner date.

But a word of warning: Be careful not to toss these pants into a machine washer and dryer. They’re made from a combination of rayon and linen, so they should be dry-cleaned instead. If you don’t follow the suggestion, Amazon shoppers warn these pants will shrink. Thankfully, they’re lightweight enough so they won’t take up too much space in your luggage. Just be prepared to steam out wrinkles!

In terms of variety, they’re available in 23 different shades, and reviewers rave that one hue just isn’t enough. From brick red to lake blue and almond, there are so many fun colors to choose from. “I have two colors and they are becoming a staple in my wardrobe,” a reviewer shared. “I get compliements on them frequently.” Another five-star buyer was so impressed they purchased even more than that. I now have 7 in different colors. They are comfortable. You can dress them up or dress them down,” the shopper wrote.

Comfort is key when you’re relaxing on a sunny vacation. Snag these multipurpose palazzo pants to make your fashion dreams a reality!

