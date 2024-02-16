In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask us, spring can’t get here quickly enough. Despite our excitement over the upcoming season, we can’t deny that now is the ideal time to wear chic transitional pieces like midi skirts. If you’re on the hunt for a stylish and budget-friendly skirt that will keep you warm and looking fierce, you have to check out the one we just discovered on Amazon.

Amazon Essentials is one of our favorite brands on the trusted e-tailer. Known for delivering top-notch fashion items for an affordable price, Amazon Essentials has a Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt on sale for just $18! Quite frankly, it’s one of the most stylish and comfy skirts you’ll snag online. It’s made from a soft and drapey rayon stretch fabric that’s lightweight and cozy. Plus, it features a thick waistband and knee-length side slits.

Get the Amazon Essentials Midi Skirt for just $18 (originally $24) at Amazon!

The extensive color range and inclusive sizings are two things we love most about this skirt. It comes in 13 different shades, ranging from black to dark yellow. The fashionable find is also available in fun prints like camel animal print and a navy dots pattern.

You’ll have a blast styling this skirt too. It’s office-approved, so it will look great with a collared blouse and cardigan. If you’re on the hunt for a sporty look, you can pair it with a graphic T-shirt and sneakers. The skirt even looks great when teamed with heels and combat boots!

“I got this skirt to wear for a work conference over a uniform polo and it was a perfect match,” one five-star shopper shared. The shopper wore it for over 12 hours and “it was comfortable the whole time.” Another customer raved about how comfortable and stylish it is. “[It is a] very versatile skirt, going from casual and comfortable to a dinner outing wear. “This skirt was a lovely surprise,” another buyer shared. “For the price, it is outstanding in every category. Flattering! [It is] modest but attractive and so it is perfect for work.”

If you’re looking for a transitional piece that’s equal parts trendy and versatile, this Amazon Essentials midi skirt may be a fabulous place to start. Happy shopping!

