Shorts are the perfect addition to so many of our warm-weather ensembles. Think about it — you can style shorts with graphic T-shirts and flip-flops or dress them up with lightweight blouses and chunky mules for an elevated touch. Depending on the length, you can even wear them into the office. They’re a closet staple that never goes out of style. We can’t wait to indulge as the weather warms up!

Truthfully, khaki shorts are one of our favorite ways to serve fabulous looks over the summer. They offer a sleek, sophisticated aesthetic that provides more versatility than casual denim options. These flattering khaki shorts are an ideal option!

Get the Amazon Essentials Khaki Shorts for just $13 (originally $26) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

One quick trip to Amazon unveiled these Amazon Essentials Khaki Shorts. Not only are they flattering and trendy, they’re on sale for just $13. They feature a slim fit silhouette through the hip and thigh with slight ease through the leg opening. These soft cotton twill finds are mid-rise and sit below the natural waist. The material is lightweight and breathable so you’ll feel tons of comfort and flexibility when you wear them.

These dressy shorts come in 13 shades, ranging from vibrant blue to standard colors like black and khaki brown. Best of all? They’re available in women’s sizes 0 through 20. According to Amazon reviews, these shorts run a little small, so shoppers suggest sizing up!

Over 1,000 reviewers left perfect five-star ratings sharing the features they adore most about these shorts and also providing handy advice for other shoppers. “These run small okay? I didn’t believe other reviews until I ordered size 0 and it was too tight everywhere,” one customer noted. After reordering in a size 2, the shopper revealed that the shorts fit perfectly. “[The] fabric is nice and breezy,” they revealed. “The 3.5″ inseam is good for me because I’m short. And the front pockets are roomy enough for my phone. Also, these are high-waisted and will look cute when you tuck your shirt in, especially for short girls. All in all, these shorts are great and affordable, just be careful when you select the size,” they advised.

Make sure your warm-weather wardrobe is stocked with flattering and versatile pieces like these khaki shorts. Snag them while they’re still on sale on Amazon!

