Now that we’re officially one week into March, many of us have our eyes set on spring. Whether you’re anticipating a tropical vacation or just looking forward to sunny skies, blossoming flowers and outdoor festivities, spring is the ideal time to incorporate new staple pieces into your wardrobe.

Along with snagging a sleek trench coat, plus stocking up on tan-colored trousers and stripe sweaters, no springtime wardrobe is complete without a classic white blouse. Right now, Amazon has a bestseller that fits the bill on sale for just $15. Scroll ahead for more deets!

Zaayo’s bestselling button-down shirt is a warm-weather essential. It’s made from 100% cotton and features a lightweight and breathable linen material. Brown buttons stand out against the all-white top, but it comes in 20 other shades that shoppers love. In terms of styling, the top features sleeves that roll up if you want to wear a scrunched style.

There’s so much fun to be had with this closet staple. If you’re heading to the beach, you can rock it as a swimsuit cover-up with your favorite sandals and sunnies. Of course, you can wear it to work with lightweight trousers, a blazer and slingback flats when the weather permits. For casual nights out, this blouse works flawlessly with denim shorts and chunky mules. You can even wear a street-style-approved look like your favorite celebrities, teaming it with cargo pants, a denim jacket and a baseball cap.

One five-star reviewer was so impressed with this shirt, they came back for seconds — and thirds. “I bought three originally and after washing, I ordered two more. I was looking for longer-sleeved blouses for very hot weather. These blouses are perfect.” According to the shopper, the top “look[s] beautiful after ironing,” but confirms each piece is “comfortable with the wrinkly texture for a more casual look.” The reviewer also noted they washed and dried on a delicate setting and noticed minimal shrinkage.

Are you gearing up for a trip for spring break? Well, make sure you stock up on this chic and trendy linen blouse while it’s still on sale for just $15!

