Shapewear, shapewear, shapewear. We can’t say enough good things about shapewear! From slimming tanks to compressing bodysuits, shapewear truly helps any outfit look more refined and polished. While we adore wearing shapewear underneath formfitting tops and lightweight trousers, we can’t get enough of how stunning it looks layered below little black dresses.

With that in mind, we recently came across a dress with built-in shapewear. Yes, built-in shapewear! The Popilush Dress is an undisputed hit with customers. Best of all? You can snag it on sale for 36% off bumping the original price from $100 to $63!

This dress combines the best of both worlds. You’ll get the versatile style of an LBD with the built-in comfort and support of your favorite shapewear. Frankly, it doesn’t get much better than that. It features an eight-in-one shaping detail that checks off all the boxes. It features a compressive butt design to give your bottom a nice curve. Meanwhile, a double-layer abdominal tightening mesh smooths and sculpts the belly. The dress also comes with detachable cups to lift your cleavage. Plus, it features body-shaping technology to create the illusion of an hourglass figure.

In terms of versatility, you can wear this flattering dress anywhere. Pull out your favorite heels and a blazer if you’re dressing up for dinner with your partner. You can even pair it with canvas sneakers and a denim jacket if you’re in the mood to slay, but keep things casual at the same time. When in doubt, you can always wear it alone for an effortless moment!

According to one five-star shopper, this dress “tucks in and pushes up in all the right places.” They left a thorough review proving just how happy they are with their purchase. “Once I got it on, it felt great. I was tucked in the tummy and butt area and pushed up in the boob area. It looked and felt great,” they shared.

Another satisfied customer said the dress made them look “snatched,” despite their initial apprehension. “I’m honestly shocked this worked so well,” they began. “The modal fabric is so soft and really feels like a quality dress. Even with a larger bust for my size, it stretched to fit them —and it was tight enough to feel like I was adequately supported. The black wasn’t see-through either and the fabric was just thick enough. Made me look super smooth.”

You can never go wrong with the smoothing and compression shapewear provides. This dress with built-in shapewear is a trendy fashion find that does the job!

