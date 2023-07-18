Barbara Palvin has made headlines for her romance with husband Dylan Sprouse, though the model is more than just the Disney Channel alum’s love. Keep scrolling to find out Barbara’s net worth, learn how she makes a living and more.

What Is Barbara Palvin’s Net Worth?

The Hungary native has an estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Barbara Palvin Make a Living?

Barbara has been modeling since she was a teenager and shot her first editorial for Spur Magazine in 2006.

She has since gone on to model for several international publications including L’Officiel, Vogue, Marie Claire, Glamour, Elle, Allure, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, Jealouse Magazine and Numéro.

She has also appeared in campaigns for brands including Armani Exchange, H&M, Victoria’s Secret and Pull & Bear.

Barbara became an ambassador for L’Oréal Paris in 2012, while she joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Class in 2016.

Outside of print, Barbara has walked in fashion shows for Prada, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Nina Ricci, Emanuel Ungaro, Christopher Kane, Julien MacDonald, Jeremy Scott, Giles Deacon, Vivienne Westwood, Chanel and Victoria’s Secret.

How Else Does Barbara Palvin Make Money?

In addition to modeling, Barbara has also made money by posting sponsored content on social media.

She has partnered with brands including Tiffany & Co., PlayStation, Alo and Armani Beauty to promote their products with her 19.5 million Instagram followers.

Barbara has also tried out acting and has appeared in the films Hercules (2014) and Tyger Tyger (2019).

Are Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Married?

Barbara and Dylan announced they were engaged in June 2023 after five years of dating. “With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be @dylansprouse,” Barbara wrote via Instagram with a ring emoji.

“I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up and the places I went to,” Barbara told V Magazine after sharing the happy news. “I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.”

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

One month later, the couple made things official when they tied the knot during a ceremony in Hungary in July.

News of their apparent nuptials broke on July 17 when pictures circulated on Twitter via Pop Crave. The couple was captured walking down the aisle after tying the knot. Barbara looked gorgeous in a fitted white sleeveless gown that was completed with a veil and train, while Dylan looked handsome in a black suit and tie.

The news of their wedding was confirmed the following day, as Vogue was given an inside look into their big day. “This past weekend was supposed to be an intimate event, but we ended up having 115 guests in the end because there are a lot of people we care about, and we wanted them all to be there,” Barbara told the storied fashion magazine.