V/H/S (2012)

This horror anthology boasts three particularly horrifying anecdotes on love and relationships. The first, called Amateur Night, tells the story of three bros who bring women back to their hotel room for sex. One of the guys’ glasses has a camera in it, allowing for the experience to be, they hope, turned into a little porn film. Their prospect, a shy girl named Lily, doesn’t really take the bait … and surprises them by being a succubus. Trust us, the reveal is worth it.

The second piece, called Second Honeymoon, follows a married couple filming their experience in Arizona for their honeymoon. In the middle of the night, weird things happen … and someone seems to be getting into their hotel room. Their relationship becomes strained, until the final piece of the puzzle emerges with a little blood and guts for good measure.

The third story, titled The Sick Thing That Happened to Emily When She Was Younger, tells the tale of a girl who believes her house is haunted and tells her boyfriend, a doctor, so via webcam. She also finds a bump on her arm, confused how it got there. After trying to convince him her apartment isn’t safe, she’s forced to question her reality … while he dements it without her knowledge.