After Jewel shared pictures from her vacation including one where she was on the back of a dolphin, fans were less than pleased with the singer. “Yes. Yes this is me riding a DOLPHIN CHARIOT … in a hot pink onesie … LOL … so fun!!” the 45-year-old captioned three pictures of herself in the ocean on Monday, January 6. “There was one dolphin for each foot — their nose pressed snugly into each arch. I started laying flat in the water, and they came up and pressed their noses into my feet and then start[ed] hauling! Swipe to see me first being lifted and then me launching myself. So. Much Fun. These animals are so smart, are kind and playful … What an honor to spend the day with them and their trainers.”

However, Jewel’s followers took to the comments section to explain why they didn’t approve of her actions. One person wrote, “You need to look at the Dolphin Project and see how the beautiful dolphins are stolen and slaughtered for profit. Look into Taiji where hunting boats kill them in front of their families and leave a pool of blood or they [beat] them as they are screaming horrendously. This is disgusting that you and everyone else supports the kidnapping and slaughter of these animals and others. ANIMALS ARE NOT OUR PROPERTY OR OUR ENTERTAINMENT. #DontBuyaTicket #DontSupportStolenAnimals,” while another echoed, “This is terrible. These incredibly intelligent animals should not be held captive for our entertainment. Just awful.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Noooooooooooooooooooooooo. I love you. Please don’t exploit these animals trained for tricks for people to make money.”

Courtesy of Jewel/Instagram

Luckily, the “Foolish Games” crooner listened to her followers and posted an apology note later that same day. “Hey all. I have been schooled by you about dolphins and love hearing your feedback,” she captioned a snap of cartoon dolphins swimming in the ocean with a rainbow in the background. “I fully agree — animals should not be taken from their families. I do support facilities that take in harmed animals for rehab and education. As ever, thanks for the comments and support!”

It’s awesome that Jewel took the time to sift through the comments. Way to own up to your mistakes, girl!