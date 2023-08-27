Every Time Amy King Has Slammed Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar

Every Time ‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star Amy King Has Slammed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

19 Kids and Counting alum Amy King (née Duggar) has never held back how she feels about her uncle Jim Bob Duggar and aunt Michelle Duggar, often slamming them publicly for how they raised and how they treat their children.

Following Amy’s appearance in the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets in June 2023, the Arkansas-based couple put out a statement claiming the doc was “derogatory and sensationalized.”

“Newsflash: If you would have gotten Josh the real, true help that he needed a long time ago, actual therapy, we wouldn’t be in this mess,” Amy shared via TikTok just hours after her aunt and uncle broke their silence. “Those beautiful girls wouldn’t have so much to heal from. You are not a victim here. Stop playing the victim.”

In the months since the expository documentary was released, Amy has continued to publicly slam her aunt and uncle for their mistreatment of their children.