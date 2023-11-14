Welcome to Plathville star Ethan Plath pleaded guilty for failing to pay parking tickets, In Touch can confirm.

He was ordered to pay $72 for the petty misdemeanor, which was filed in Hennepin County, Minnesota, on March 30, according to online records. He pleaded guilty on June 8, making him “guilty of a petty misdemeanor” by the state of Minnesota.

The Sun was first to report on Ethan’s guilty plea. Ethan paid four separate charges for the misdemeanor, which were paid in full by July 5.

The outlet previously reported that Ethan was pulled over on January 25, 2021 and given two $250 tickets: one for suspended vehicle registration and another for not showing proof of insurance.

On October 9, 2018, the reality star was given a speeding ticket for driving 69 mph in a 55 mph zone, for which he had to pay a $150 fine.

Ethan has not yet spoken publicly about the most recent offense.

The news comes shortly after the TLC star and his ex-wife, Olivia Plath, announced their split after five years of marriage on October 27.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in a statement posted to Instagram at the time. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Her statement continued, “There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.”

Ethan released his own statement confirming their split, writing on Instagram on October 27, “Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.” He continued, “I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

On October 30, a few days after the couple announced their split, Ethan’s brother, Micah Plath, appeared as a guest bartender on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and seemingly suggested Olivia may have cheated on Ethan.

When Andy, 55, asked Micah about swirling rumors that Ethan cheated on Olivia, Micah hesitated before replying, “No, I would honestly say it would most likely be the other way around.”