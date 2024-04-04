Elizabeth Hurley reacted to the fan speculation that she was the “older woman” who took Prince Harry’s virginity. The theory flooded the internet after Harry wrote about his first time in his January 2023 memoir, Spare.

“That was ludicrous,” Elizabeth, 58, said on the Wednesday, April 3, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “He said, ‘She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.’ And they were like, ‘Ah, it’s Elizabeth.’ It was absurd. It was ridiculous.”

She also clarified that she’d “never met” Harry, 39, in her life. “It was like saying, ‘He’s great-looking. He’s American.’ Oh, it’s Andy Cohen,” the actress joked.

Harry briefly referenced losing his virginity in Spare, writing, “[It was an] inglorious episode with an older woman. She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong: it happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

While Elizabeth has never met Harry, she has crossed paths with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

After Harry’s memoir came out, a woman named Sasha Walpole came forward and claimed that she was the person who slept with Harry in the field. She insisted that the two were “just friends” when it happened. “It’s not really that glorious in a field behind a pub,” she said in February 2023. “There was nothing glorious about being drunk and [sleeping with] your mate.”

Sasha spilled some more details about the encounter and recalled that Harry made the first move. “He kissed me,” she shared. “We were quite drunk and got lost in the moment.”

Years later, Harry went on to marry Meghan Markle in May 2018. They are parents to a son, Prince Archie, 4, and a daughter, Princess Lilibet, 2. The couple left the United Kingdom in 2020 and moved to America, then officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family the following year.

As Harry continues to build a life in America with his wife and kids, his family members across the pond have a lot on their plates. Harry’s father, King Charles, 76, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton are both battling cancer and undergoing treatments for their illnesses. While Harry made a brief visit to the U.K. after his dad received his diagnosis in February, he has since remained in North America, where he’s been fulfilling various work obligations.

However, he hinted in a February 16 interview that he has plans to return and visit his relatives. “I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he confirmed.