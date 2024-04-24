Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has made a triumphant return to wrestling, but a source says his revived WWE career is causing friction at home. “He’s losing date nights and family time,” a source exclusively tells In Touch of the Fast X star, 51, who’s been soaking up the crowds’ adulation at the expense of time with wife of five years Lauren Hashian and daughters Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 6.

The Rock had returned to the mat sporadically after officially trading wrestling for Hollywood in 2004; but after he was appointed to the board of directors of TKO, WWE’s lucrative parent company, the source says he’s been extra committed. “Lauren would like to see more of her husband,” spills the source. “He’s promising there will be time later in the year, but their friends are urging him to do something sooner to make her feel appreciated.”