Saved by the Bell alum Dustin Diamond made a name for himself in Hollywood before dying of cancer at 44 years old.

Prior to his unfortunate death, the actor had an estimated net worth of $300,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Dustin made his money, as well as his roles over the years, keep reading.

Dustin Diamond was on Saved by the Bell from 1989 to 1992:

Dustin, who played the beloved role of Samuel “Screech” Powers, was a fan favorite on the late ’80s/early ’90s sitcom.

Saved by the Bell went on to have a TV movie spinoff called Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style in 1992, a series spinoff called Saved by the Bell: The College Years from 1993 to 1994, another TV movie called Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas in 1994 and lastly a second series spinoff called Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

The New Class aired from 1994 to 2000 and Dustin was featured in 130 episodes.

Dustin Diamond began acting before Saved by the Bell:

The San Jose, California, native landed his first role in 1987. Dustin played Little Sonny in 1987’s TV series It’s a Living. His first major gig was actually a Saved by the Bell prequel called Good Morning, Miss Bliss. Dustin played Screech for 13 episodes.

Dustin Diamond acted long after Saved by the Bell:

After saying goodbye to Screech in 2000, Dustin went on to work in the movie and TV industry for years. Sometimes, he would play himself on screen, like in Pauly Shore Is Dead and Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star. That said, Dustin did land fictional parts like Oliver Jaffe in 2015’s Bleeding Hearts and Raynard in 2016’s Jokers Wild.

His last acting role was in 2020 short called Catching Up.

Dustin Diamond published a book:

In September 2009, he released a tell-all biography called Behind the Bell. “For the first time, Diamond presents the inside story of the young cast from Saved by the Bell that the viewing public thought were so lucky,” the official description reads. “Learn the dark, behind-the-scenes story of the cast and crew’s extreme lifestyle: sex, drugs and wild parties.”