She’s ready to dance the night away! Dua Lipa arrived on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards looking fierce and braless in a gorgeous silver plunging gown.

Dua, 28, sported a custom-made Courrèges gown with a deep neckline that put her chest on display. The floor-length gown featured long sleeves and elegant cutouts on her hips. The “One Kiss” hitmaker accessorized the shimmering ensemble with an equally bold Tiffany & Co. necklace and bracelets. While on the red carpet, Dua said the outfit made her feel “strong.”

Dua wasn’t alone on the carpet, although it wasn’t rumored boyfriend Callum Turner by her side — it was her dad! The pop star’s father, Dukagjin Lipa, was looking sharp in a classic black suit.

