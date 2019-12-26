Even though Drake had an on-and-off relationship with Rihanna, the rapper was nervous about working on a song with her ex Chris Brown — who previously assaulted the “Love on the Brain” crooner in 2009. “Well, I think we’ve come together before and tried to link and make music,” the 33-year-old said in a lengthy interview on TIDAL‘s “Rap Radar” podcast on December 25. “I think we were always kind of forcing it. I think there was always resentment on both sides. You know, really at the end of the day, when you kind of step away from it and break it down, you start to feel silly because it’s over girl stuff. But obviously that can snowball into real s—t and that is what happened.”

The “God’s Plan” singer explained how he was able to work with Chris, 30, despite his rocky relationship with Rihanna, 31. “Well, I think we both just grew up to the point that person that was kind of in the middle of us is like no longer a part of either of our lives currently, and I have the utmost love and respect for her,” he said. “I think of her as family more than anything and I felt — I actually had kind of a moment of hesitation before because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him, but I also know how many nights she knows that me and him have both been consumed by this issue, and I think she is a good person with a good heart who would rather see us put the issue to bed then continue like childish s—t that could end up in a serious situation.”

Vevo

Ultimately, the Canada native heard the “Forever” singer was “in a really good place to link up,” and they were able to record their hit song, “No Guidance.” Drake also noted that he “always had a lot of admiration for his talent,” and Chris “finally” gave him “mutual respect and admiration.”

“I really do thank him,” Drake added. “I don’t even know if I got to say this in person, but I do thank him a lot — just both of us being able to put ego aside and him just trusting me.” Their two musicians got along so well that Drake revealed Chris is on his upcoming album.

In the end, neither Drake nor Chris ended up with the brunette beauty as she is currently dating Hassan Jameel. The Grammy winner revealed she doesn’t “have a friendship” with Drake during an interview with Vogue in 2018. However, the Degrassi alum might have mentioned his ex on his new song, “War.” He sings, “The women I do end up with has to be a bad girl just like Munchies.” RiRi’s Instagram handle is @badgalriri, so it’s pretty obvious who he is talking about.

Meanwhile, Drake fueled romance rumors with Kylie Jenner, but it seems like she is working on coparenting with her baby daddy, Travis Scott. The KUWTK starlet, 22, “wants to have a good relationship” with her ex “for the sake” of their 22-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, a source told In Touch exclusively. “She would never want Stormi to feel that she’s not supported by both of her parents.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Well, it looks like everything worked out for the best.