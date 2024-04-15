Drake responded to Rick Ross following the release of the rapper’s new song “Champagne Moments,” which included lyrics that accused Drizzy of getting a nose job. On Sunday, April 14, Drake posted a text message exchange with his mom, Sandi Graham, which showed how he replied when she asked about the plastic surgery rumor.

“Aubs -the internet is saying you got a nose job?? You looked the same to me in the kitchen today,” Sandi, 64, wrote in the message, which Drake, 37, shared on his Instagram Story. “I can’t believe you would get one without me, cuz you know I always wanted one. Don’t tell me that you got tattoos without me and now this, too?”

In his response, which was also shared as part of the conversation, Drake wrote, “I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma. It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry we’ll handle it.”

Mounjaro is a medication used for type 2 diabetes and weight loss. It is not confirmed that Rick, 48, takes this medication. Drake tagged Rick in the post and wrote, “You’re one nosey goof.”

Rick released “Champagne Moments” on April 13. The track included a lyric that claimed Drake “had a operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose.” Rick also said he “unfollowed” the “God’s Plan” artist because Drake allegedly sent a “cease-and-desist to French Montana” and claimed that his former friend wasn’t “the same white boy” who he was when they were “making them early records.”

The release of this song came as an alleged Drake track called “Push Ups (Drop and Give Me Fifty)” leaked on April 13. The Degrassi alum has not confirmed if the song is his, but it features a lyric about Rick that says, “Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy / Spend that lil’ check you got and stay up out my business.”

Meanwhile, Rick responded to Drake’s Instagram Story with a video on his own social media page. “I just realized BBL Drizzy called his mommy on me,” he said. “He shared their text messages between each other. Ah, cupcake Drake. Tell your momma you stayed out past your curfew, white boy.” He also shared side-by-side comparison photos of Drake, which he captioned, “The bridge of your nose somehow got smaller BBL DRIZZY.”

Meanwhile, Uma Thurman jumped into the conversation by offering to let Drake borrow her Kill Bill costume. “Need this @champagnepapi?” the actress, 53, wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of the iconic costume from Kill Bill: Volume 1. Drake reposted the picture and responded, “Yes pls. The pen is the Hattori Hanzo.”