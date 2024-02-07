No shame! Drake’s alleged response to his leaked NSFW video going viral on social media was to simply laugh it off.

Kick streamer Adin Ross, who has interacted with the rapper in the past, discussed the leaked clip in a live video shared on Tuesday, February 6. Adin, 23, claimed that he was going to send Drake, 37, a voice memo about the video, which seemingly depicted the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker alone in bed, nude from the waist down and touching himself as he recorded in a mirror.

“Yeah bro, I’m still live. We were just looking at this s–t,” Adin said. “It’s like, crazy bro, like goddamn. You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be No. 1. But you’re also blessed to have a f–king missile.”

A few moments after Adin claimed that he sent the voice memo, he said that Drake allegedly responded with “like eight laughing emojis.”

“He said, ‘This might be my next album intro,’” the streamer added. “Oh, great. Well, hey, at least we made the cut!”

Adin’s live came hours after the video of Drake went viral on X. It’s unclear where the video originated, as it was shared by multiple accounts on the social media platform. However, most fans were shocked.

“Nothing bro I just found out why Drake is trending,” one fan wrote in response. Another user tweeted, “Ngl drake really a perfect a– dude bro light skin, unlimited money, drippy and now he has a big d–k we can’t compete.”

After Adin’s video, Drake seemingly shared another cheeky response online. The rapper took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo taken from inside a plane’s cockpit, writing over it, “Cashville I’m home.”

Drake/Instagram

However, Drake has not yet directly or publicly addressed the leaked video.

Days before the NSFW footage went viral, Drake made headlines for using his social media to slam the Grammy Awards, which he skipped on Sunday, February 4.

“All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts — it’s just the opinion of a group of people whose names are kept a secret,” the rapper, who has won five Grammys and has been nominated 55 times, shared on his Instagram Stories. “Literally. You can Google it. Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop, but this show doesn’t dictate s–t in our world.”

The Degrassi alum also shared a video of his 2019 acceptance speech, in which he expressed a similar sentiment.

“We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport,” Drake said at the time. “It is not the NBA … This is a business where sometimes it is up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed race kid from Canada has to say … or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis. You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you are a hero in your hometown. If there is people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you, you already won.”