New look! Doja Cat shocked fans when she debuted a new shaved head and eyebrows look.

Doja, 26, revealed that she “never liked” having hair and felt like she had no choice but to go completely bald during an Instagram Live on Thursday August 4. After showing off her bald head, the “Kiss Me More” singer took things a step further by grabbing a razor to shave her eyebrows.

“I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f–ing head,’” Doja added.

As the video continued, she told fans that she’s “obsessed” with the look. “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” Doja told the fans that tuned into the live stream. “I, like, don’t like having hair.”

“I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool. I just do not like to have hair,’” the “Woman” singer continued.

Doja went on to list some of the problems she had with having hair, including that she was “so f–ing exhausted when working out” while wearing wigs because of the “sliding and peeling off her head.”

“I would be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing, and how to keep it adhered to my scalp,” she explained.

Courtesy of Doja Cat/Instagram

Doja underwent the makeover less than one month after she made headlines for her online feud with Noah Schnapp.

On July 6, Noah, 17, shared a since-deleted video via his TikTok account that featured a DM exchange between him and the “Best Friend” artist asking to get her in contact with his Stranger Things costar Joseph Quinn.

“Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu [sic],” Doja wrote to Noah in their Instagram private messages, before asking, “Wait no. Does he had a gf [sic]?”

Noah replied, “LMAOO slide into his DMs,” to which she responded, “Idk his [Instagram] or Twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.”

After the “Vegas” singer told the teen she couldn’t find his social media accounts, Noah came through for her by sharing Joseph’s page.

One day after Noah shared their exchange, Doja slammed the actor for posting their DMs. “The fact that this person, that Noah did that, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack,” she said on a July 7 Instagram Live, according to Newsweek.

[She continued,] “Like, that’s like borderline snake s—t. That’s like, weasel s—t. And like, I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality,” she continued. “Noah is not like the definition, like I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is?”

However, the “Streets” hitmaker then pointed out that Noah is only 17, and that she understands the “mistakes” teenagers can make.

While Noah initially kept quiet regarding the drama, he later posted a TikTok video with one of Doja’s songs playing in the background. After fans flooded the comment section asking for an update on the feud, he revealed that they are not on bad terms. “Guys, everything is all good. I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings,” the New York native’s comment read.