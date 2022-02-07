Babies on the brain … already? Kylie Jenner is looking forward to expanding her family again after giving birth to baby No. 2, but she’s in no rush.

“Kylie would love to have four or five children but will take a break before trying again,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She’s enjoying living in the moment and is cherishing every minute she has with her two children. I know she’ll be cutting back on work and appearances to bond with the baby. At least for the time being.”

That said, the almost billionaire, 24, is having a hard time distancing herself from her job. “Being the workaholic she is, she still checks emails and is making a few work-related calls.” Luckily, her boyfriend Travis Scott “keeps reminding her to switch off!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced on February 6 that she welcomed a son on February 2. “2/2/22” she captioned a shot of daughter Stormi Webster holding the newborn’s hand. She added a blue heart, seemingly hinting at the sex of her little one. Grandma Kris Jenner later confirmed speculation by calling him her “beautiful grandson” via Instagram.

Kylie previously divulged details about wanting a large family after giving birth to Stormi, who was born almost exactly four years earlier than her brother on February 1, 2018.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, ‘When?’ is the question and I’m definitely not ready right this second,” she told fans via Snapchat in 2018. “And I don’t know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder had even started thinking of “baby names” for her second child. “I haven’t found anything that I ‘love’ love, but I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name,” she shared.

Though Kylie and Travis, 30, who have been dating off and on since 2017, have yet to reveal their baby boy’s name, fans think they already know his moniker.

Several comments on the reality TV star’s arrival announcement hinted that the newborn’s name is Angel, including “Angel Pie” from Kris Jenner and “Angel baby” from Kylie’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. Kylie also wrote “Angel baby” on an embroidery craft during her baby shower and added an angel emoji in the caption. She used the same emoji in a photo on September 9 when she showed off her baby bump while wearing all white.

Multiple sources confirmed to In Touch on August 20 that Kylie was pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with Travis. The makeup mogul confirmed the news herself on September 7.

Now, the pair “are overwhelmed with love for their baby boy” a separate source told Life & Style. “They’re on top of the world and say they’re so blessed to have a son and daughter.”