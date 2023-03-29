Real beef or just jokes? Actor Matt Damon and late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel have sent rumors flying that they’ve been in a years-long feud. But where did this alleged tension come from, and is it all true?

Keep reading to learn everything we know about Matt and Jimmy’s alleged feud.

Does Matt Damon Hate Jimmy Kimmel?

During a March 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Good Will Hunting actor responded to a question on whether he would agree to cease the feud with the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host.

“No, no, he’s an a—hole. Why would I ever do that?” Matt playfully said, before adding, “He’s a terrible human being. He’s a terrible human being. He’s a demonstrably bad man.”

Shortly afterward, the Adjustment Bureau star noticed Jimmy in the background and jokingly yelled, “Hey! I’d love to take a picture with you, but we ran out of time!” referring to the funny skit that Jimmy performs, in which he apologies to Matt for not inviting him onto his show.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Are Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon in a Feud?

Although they caused quite the uproar among fans, the two are seemingly just poking fun at each other.

When Matt’s bestie and Air costar, Ben Affleck, appeared on Jimmy’s talk show in March 2023, the comedian took another jab at Matt.

While speaking with the Argo actor, Jimmy mentioned that every other cast member would appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! except for Matt, which Ben picked up on.

“You’re leaving someone out. Well, Matt Damon’s the lead in it,” Ben said, to which Jimmy joked, “No, I said all the best, all the great people in the film.”

Ben then offered to call Matt during the show for him to speak with Jimmy, and Matt appeared via Zoom to say, “Hey guys! What’s up everybody? I’m on the show!”

“Jimmy, thank you for calling, that’s very big of you,” the screenwriter continued while hilariously bragging that he was finally on the show.

After Jimmy and Matt performed a funny banter throughout their interview, Jimmy jokingly told Ben, “I can’t believe you hang out with that guy,” to which Ben responded, “I’m very disappointed.”

How Did the Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel Feud Rumors Start?

In 2005, Jimmy joked at the end of a season 3 episode of his talk show that Matt was cut from appearing, which birthed his continuous on-air quip that he would use for years to come: “I want to apologize to Matt Damon, we ran out of time.”